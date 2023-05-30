Curtain raiser event of ‘One Week One Lab’ held at CSIR-IIIM

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, May 30: CSIR-Indian Institute of Integrative Medicine, Jammu, one of the premier research laboratories of the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) under the Union Ministry of Science & Technology, organized the curtain raiser event for its upcoming “One Week One Lab (OWOL)” program. The event marked the release of the brochure for the program.

The attendees at the event included Dr Zabeer Ahmed, Director of CSIR-IIIM, Er Abdul Rahim, Chief Scientist & Head of the RMBD&IST Division, Asha Chaubey, Senior Principal Scientist & Head of the FMB, Dr Dhiraj Vyas, Sr Principal Scientist & Head of the PSA Division among other dignitaries.

During interactions with the media, Dr Zabeer Ahmed, Director of CSIR-IIIM, provided insights into the CSIR’s nationwide theme-based campaign, “One Week One Lab.”

He highlighted that the CSIR consists of 37 unique laboratories across India, specializing in diverse fields such as genomics, geology, food, fuel, minerals, and materials. Dr Ahmed mentioned that Dr Jitendra Singh, Union MoS in PMO, emphasized the need to showcase and propagate this diversity to society. Thus, the idea of “One Week One Lab” was conceived to serve as a platform for displaying the technologies and innovations of CSIR.

Dr Zabeer Ahmed then proceeded to outline the itinerary for the OWOL program. The first day would feature the Lavender Festival, which will be inaugurated by Dr Jitendra Singh, Union Minister, in Bhaderwah on 4th June. On the second day, there will be student-scientist interactions and live experiment demonstrations at CSIR-IIIM (Br.) Srinagar.

Students from various schools in the valley will be invited under the Jigyasa program. The third day will host a one-day symposium on Drug Discovery at IIIM, Jammu, with the participation of scientists and scholars from various institutions. This will be followed by a hands-on workshop on quality control of drugs on the fourth day.

The fifth day will involve a young researchers’ meet and an awareness program for farmers, which will be held at IIIM, Jammu, and Chatha Farm, respectively.

Additionally, the institute has planned awareness cum training program for farmers in Leh on the sixth day.

The One Week One Lab program will conclude on 10th June with a mega Startup-Conclave in Udhampur.