Cambodian King accorded ceremonial welcome at Rashtrapati Bhavan

NEW DELHI, May 30:

Cambodian King Norodom Sihamoni, who is on a three-day State Visit, was on Tuesday accorded a ceremonial welcome at the Rashtrapati Bhavan, and greeted by President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi in a tweet said:

“A red carpet welcome for our esteemed guest.

“President Droupadi Murmu @rashtrapatibhvn & PM @narendramodi greeted H.M. King Norodom Sihamoni of Cambodia at a ceremonial welcome at the forecourt of Rashtrapati Bhavan.”

Later, the Cambodian king went to Rajghat to pay tributes to Mahatma Gandhi.

“Reminiscing the Mahatma.

“H.M. King Norodom Sihamoni paid tributes to Mahatma Gandhi at Raj Ghat,” the spokesperson said in another tweet.

The visit of the Cambodian King comes as the two countries mark the 70th anniversary of diplomatic ties this year.

It is also the first such visit from Cambodia in almost 60 years, with the last visit by King Norodom Sihanouk in 1963, the present King’s father.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar will call on the King at Hotel Oberoi, followed by a call by Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar.

In the evening there will be a meeting with Prime Minister Modi at Rashtrapati Bhavan, followed by a meeting with President Murmu, who will also host a State Banquet in his honour.

The Cambodian King leaves for home on Wednesday morning.

India and Cambodia enjoy warm and friendly relations marked by civilisational, cultural and economic linkages and deep-rooted people-to-people ties.

The multifaceted relationship is based on shared cultural values, commitment to foster economic growth, collaboration in the fields of defence & security and convergence on regional and global issues, a statement said. (UNI)