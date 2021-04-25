6 Oxygen Plants running in Kashmir, 10 more to see completion by April end

Majority plants to be upgraded to supply more

Irfan Tramboo

SRINAGAR, Apr 25: With the parts of the country grappling for the oxygen supply as the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic hits hard, Kashmir has got 6 hospitals where the oxygen generation plants are up and running while there are 10 more sites where the oxygen plants are coming up in the next few days.

As per details, as of now, 6 places that have got the Pressure Swing Adsorption (PSA) based oxygen generation plants up and running including SMHS Hospital, JLNM Hospital in Srinagar, Government Medical College, Anantnag, District Hospital Kupwara (1000LPM), Sub-District Hospital Sopore (1000LPM) and District Hospital Shopian where the oxygen plant installed has been tested and is set to be commissioned by Sunday evening.

Notably, the oxygen generation plants at SDH Kupwara, as well as SDH Sopore with 1000 LPM capacity each, were inaugurated by the Director Health Services Kashmir a few days ago while the capacity of bedside high flow oxygen machinery was also increased from 2 to 10 SDH Kupwara.

Further, as per details on the availability of oxygen facility in the Valley hospitals particularly those that have been designated as COVID dedicated hospital, there are at least 5 oxygen generation plants that are under installation and are expected to be made operational with the next 3 days.

The officials told Excelsior that these oxygen generation plants are being installed at SMHS hospital—as an additional plant—District Hospital, Pulwama, Bandipora, Kashmir Nursing Home Gupkar and Sub-District Hospital, Bijbehera.

Additionally, the oxygen generation plant at Pulwama is going to see an increase in the capacity of oxygen generation and is going to supply 1300 LPM from 300 LPM, the plant at DH Shopian is also going to generate 1000 LPM, and the one at DH Kulgam will be upgraded to supply 2000 LPM from 300 LPM.

Earlier, in Srinagar’s JLNM Hospital, the capacity of its oxygen generation plant was also increased from 300 LPM to 1300 LPM to cater to the needs of the COVID-19 patients with the hospital being a COVID-dedicated healthcare facility in the city of Srinagar.

Furthermore, as per details, there are 5 more oxygen generation plants the work on which are going to be taken up in the next 3 days and are expected to be made operational by the end of this month.

These sites that are to be taken up for include PSA based oxygen generation plants at Government Medical College, Baramulla, District Hospital, Kulgam, CHC Chanapora, Chest Diseases Hospital, Srinagar and District Hospital Ganderbal.

It is to be noted that the J&K Government has approved the establishment of 36 oxygen generation plants across the UT to make J&K self-sufficient in catering to the rising demand for oxygen, while the concerned DCs have been asked to ensure timely completion of the same.