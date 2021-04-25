Excelsior Correspondent
KATHUA, Apr 25: After the recent spike in COVID-19 cases, District Police have launched a massive drive against the violators in Kathua district. Besides, awaring the general public about COVID-19 safety precautions, district police challaned 28 more people who violated the Government order in different forms and a total fine amounting to Rs.15500 was collected as a penalty from the violators making a total of Rs 49000 approximately in last three days.
Kathua police once again has requested the travelers coming from outside into J&K UT and general public of the district to strictly follow all the COVID safety guidelines and precautions for their own safety as well as safety of others.
28 challaned for violating COVID guidelines
