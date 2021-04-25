28 challaned for violating COVID guidelines

Excelsior Correspondent

KATHUA, Apr 25: After the recent spike in COVID-19 cases, District Police have launched a massive drive against the violators in Kathua district. Besides, awaring the general public about COVID-19 safety precautions, district police challaned 28 more people who violated the Government order in different forms and a total fine amounting to Rs.15500 was collected as a penalty from the violators making a total of Rs 49000 approximately in last three days.

Kathua police once again has requested the travelers coming from outside into J&K UT and general public of the district to strictly follow all the COVID safety guidelines and precautions for their own safety as well as safety of others.