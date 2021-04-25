Leh celebrates 32nd B’day of 11th Panchen Lama

Excelsior Correspondent

LEH, Apr 25: For the very first time, Leh celebrated the 32nd birthday of 11th Panchen Lama Gedhun Choeyki Nyima at Sherab Sktsal Ling Library Thiksay Monastery today.

Ladakh Buddhist Association (LBA) president Thupstan Chhewang was chief guest on the occasion while LAHDC, Chairman Advocate Tashi Gyalson, LGA president Shatup Chamba, CRO Tsetan Angchok and Lower Leh Councillor Tsering Namgyal were also present.

The celebration organized by Tashi Lhunpo Monastery began with reciting prayers by monks, offering Mandala at the portrait of Panchen Lama followed by lighting of holy lamp and cake cutting ceremony.

Presenting the welcome speech, Kachen Lobzang Tsultim, Lopon Naris Chakzot mentioned about purpose of celebration to let the world know about Panchen Lama. He also briefly mentioned about of biography of Gedhun Choeyki Nyima who was born on 25th April 1989 in Lhari Tibet. He is the 11th Panchen Lama belonging to Gelugpa school of Tibetan Buddhism, as recognized and announced by the 14th Dalai Lama on 14th May 1995 and three days later on 17th May 1995, the 6 years old Panchen Lama was kidnapped by Chinese Government, after the State Council of the People’s Republic of China failed in its efforts to install a substitute.

Thupstan Chhewang is his speech said that kidnapped of Panchen Lama by Chinese is not only a huge loss to the Buddhism followers but its also loss to the entire humanitarian organization in the world and no one knows about his whereas about. He added that in the recent times even America also start questioning China about Panchen Lama. He also assured to celebrate Panchen Lama’s birthday in Ladakh annually from next year.

Advocate Tashi Gyalson in his speech said that United Nation convention to find out Panchen Lama is a ray of hope for Buddhist followers to see him in near future.

Tsetan Angchok, Shatup Chamba and Dr Lobzang Tsewang also spoke on the occasion.