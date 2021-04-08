6 booked for forgery in seeking building permission

Excelsior Correspondent

Srinagar, Apr 8: The Crime Branch Kashmir today produced a charge sheet before the Court of Forest Magistrate Srinagar against 6 individual in a case of forgery in seeking building permission.

The challan has been produced in the Case FIR No. 55/2016 U/S 420, 468, 471, 120-B RPC against persons who have been named as Mymoona W/o Javid Ahmad Shah R/o Shalteng A/P Posted as a clerk in SMC., Ghulam Mohidin Dar S/o Abdul Rahim R/o Urpash Ganderbal, Mohammad Amin Shora S/o Ali Mohammad Shora R/o Darish Kadal Safakadal Srinagar, Bashir Ahmad Najar S/o Ali Mohammad Najar R/o Shalteng Pathpora Srinagar, Mohammad Shafi Batloo S/o Ghulam Mohammad Batloo R/o Zaldagar Srinagar and Ghulam Nabi Wani S/o Ali Mohammad Wani R/o Shaheed Gunj Srinagar.

As per CB, it had received a written communication, which inter alia revealed that Divisional Planner SMC Srinagar had detected four building permission cases (fast track), “wherein the signatures of issuing authority have been forged. It is further alleged that the Health Officer SMC has noticed that the date of birth certificates are fake. Subsequently, a Preliminary Verification was initiated at Crime Branch Kashmir,” it said.

During investigation, CB said it surfaced that the building permissions and DOB certificates have been issued fraudulently after resorting to forgery.

The court has sent all the six accused persons to judicial custody and they have been lodged in central jail Srinagar.