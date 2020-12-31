57th year of service

With blend of sweet and sour taste, as it left behind, we have bidden adieu to 2020 with lot many hopes and positivity for the New Year of 2021 and on the occasion, we wish our valued patrons and constituents a very happy and prosperous new year. The occasion also coincides with ‘The Daily Excelsior’ crossing yet another milestone by entering into 57th year of its inception. While we march forward in our pursuits to keep the traditions and the legacy of fair, impartial and fearless journalism exactly on the dotted lines which we have very fortunately bequeathed from our illustrious father and Founder Editor of the “Excelsior”, Late Shri S. D. Rohmetra, who is known as the doyen of journalism particularly in Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh, we continuously keep striving for keeping his mission of journalism illuminated. He has shown us the path to tread in service of the people in all eventualities. Yes, he has identified the promenade for us to walk in such a way so as to be ‘seen’ and observed by you, our valued constituents. You have been observing that we have never compromised with the principles and the ethical code and standards of fair journalism, exactly in consonance with the noble standards passed on to us in inheritance and bequest by the founder Editor. In this steadfast and devoted mission, to what extent we have been incessantly emerging successful, you, our valued constituents, have been our appraisers which is manifest in your continued and extended patronage which we have been reaping not boastfully but humbly as an inspiration and strength to do more. Verily, that speaks for the publication of the paper progressively reaching new heights of proficiency day by day where we strive to shape and design each edition to suit your tastes and craving. Our internet viewership has increased considerably which gives more encouragement for using social media platform and other facets of modern information technology in respect of our editions.

How can we ignore the impact of COVID-19 pandemic on our daily lives besides on the nation’s economy and during the most trying days when the pandemic was in its full fury and phases of lockdown had to be endured, we ensured that not only we worked continuously and reported extensively to be among the first to report but our reporters and field staff braving all difficulties fanned throughout the UT to get all the latest to bring the same into the print at the earliest. We remained ahead of others in covering each and every development that took place in the Union Territory, be it the services rendered by our COVID warriors, new recruitment rules, new land laws, the historic State Subject Certificates replaced by the Domicile Certificates and the like.

Readers may recall the decision of the Central Government in ”opening” recruitment in Government services for all but due to the unflinching stand taken by the ‘Excelsior’, in favour of the youth of the UT, the order was rescinded by the MHA just within two days. Absence of 4G internet facility during another year and its impact on students and commerce has duly been reported by us many a time and we are monitoring the issue continuously. Drugs abuse and trafficking in drugs and narcotic substances in the UT are important and sensitive issues which we are regularly highlighting with a missionary zeal. We have been incessantly raising the issues of corruption in Government departments vociferously and copiously and wherever shortcomings in the working of these departments and under -performance of responsible officers, wherever noticed, have been pointedly been reported by us under a mission to get quick, prompt and responsive delivery of service by the general public from these departments. To strike a balancing chord, while we pin point flaws in the working of Government departments or taking of certain decisions by the Government, we suggest and recommend remedial measures too and appreciate good performance equally.

Our reporting remains extensively discernible, content wise as also not only from the UTs of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh but from other parts of the country and the world as well. That is why, hardly can any event be recalled which was not highlighted in proper perspective. Judicial activism was duly covered by highlighting landmark judgments and their impact. Not only we covered the recently held DDC elections in Jammu and Kashmir widely and promptly but the LAHDC elections and other activities, political, social and cultural of Leh and Kargil districts of Ladakh including the agitation for 6th schedule got due coverage. We have a panel of experienced writers who keep on writing on varied topics and with divergent and different opinions in truer spirits of journalism. All these endeavours and achievements would have never borne the desired fruits without the undaunted support and hard work of our staff members and your continuous valued patronage.

—Kamal and Neeraj