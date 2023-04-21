57 test COVID +ve in J&K

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Apr 21: A total of 57 fresh COVID-19 positive cases were reported today from Jammu and Kashmir, 33 from Jammu division and 24 from Kashmir valley.

The highest number of 25 cases was reported from Jammu district, followed by 11 from Anantnag, 4 each from Udhampur, Doda and Baramulla, 3 from Budgam, and 2 cases each from Srinagar, Pulwama and Bandipora.

As per reports, a total of 3,665 COVID tests were conducted in the Union Territory in last 24 hours. The number of active COVID cases in the UT as on date is 554 — 297 in Jammu Division and 257 in Kashmir Division whereas 77 COVID patients recovered today, 9 from Jammu division and 68 from Kashmir region.

The highest number of 214 active cases is in Jammu district, followed by 59 in Baramulla, 44 in Srinagar, 43 in Anantnag, 37 in Budgam, 22 in Doda, 21 in Pulwama, 20 in Udhampur, 18 in Kupwara, 11 each in Ganderbal and Bandipora, 10 in Kishtwar, 8 each in Kulgam and Kathua districts, 6 each in Rajouri and Samba, 5 each in Shopian and Reasi, and 3 cases each in Ramban and Poonch districts.