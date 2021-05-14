52 SSP, SPs shifted; Mukesh gets addl charge

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, May 14: The Government today assigned additional charge of IGP Armed Jammu to ADGP Jammu Mukesh Singh and also ordered transfer and posting of 52 others including SSPs and SPs with immediate effect.

According to the orders, Mukesh Singh, posted as IGP Jammu with the post declared equivalent in rank and status to that of ADGP in terms of Government order, shall hold the additional charge of the post of IGP Armed Jammu till further orders.

Meanwhile, Shahid Mehraj Rather, SSP PCR, Srinagar has been transferred and posted as Commandant IR-6th Battalion, Shiv Kumar Sharma, SSP Traffic Jammu is transferred and posted as SO to DIG JKS Range, Rajeshwar Singh, awaiting orders of posting, is posted as SSP Crime Jammu, JS Johar, SSP NHW has been transferred and posted as AIG (Trg&P), PHQ and Dr Koshal Kumar Sharma, Commandant IR-18th Battalion is transferred and posted as SSP Traffic Jammu.

Firdous Iqbal, Commandant JKAP-14th Battalion has been transferred and posted as Divisional Commandant HG, Srinagar, Zubair Ahmad Khan, Commandant IR-6th Battalion is transferred and posted as SSP PCR, Srinagar, Tahir Sajad Bhat, awaiting orders o£ posting, is posted as Commandant JKAP-8th Battalion, Kulbir Singh, awaiting orders of posting is posted as Commandant IR-18th Battalion and Benain Tosh, awaiting orders of posting has been posted as Commandant IR-19th Battalion.

Shabir Ahmad Malik, Commandant JKA P-5th Battalion has been transferred and posted as SSP NHW, Mohammad Shabir, SO to ADGP HG/CD/SDRF is transferred and shall report to the PHQ awaiting further posting, Pawan Kumar Parihar, SO to DIG Jammu is transferred and posted as SP SSG, Vijay Kumar Jamwal, Deputy Commandant IR-18th Battalion is transferred and posted as AD SKPA Udhampur and Ravi Kant, Deputy Commandant IR-12th Battalion has been transferred and posted as Commandant Border 2nd Battalion, Srinagar.

Shivdeep Singh Jamwal, Commandant IR-22nd Battalion is transferred and posted as Commandant IR-1st Battalion, Randhir Singh, Commandant IR-19th Battalion is transferred and shall report to the PHQ awaiting further posting, Sheikh Zulfkar Azad, SSP Security, I&K (Security Hqrs) is transferred and posted as SSP Security Kashmir, Mohammad Majid Malik, SP Hqrs, Srinagar is transferred and posted as Additional SP Qazigund and Khalil Ahmad Poswal, Commandant IR-1st Battalion is transferred and posted as Principal PTTI Vijaypur relieving Rahul Malik of the additional charge of the post.

Liaqat Ali, Additional SP Rajouri is transferred and posted as Additional SP Poonch, Girdhari Lal, Additional SP Nowshera has been transferred and posted as SO to ADGP HG/CD/SDRF, Abdul Hakim Munshi, Additional SP Railways Jammu is transferred and shall report to the PHQ awaiting further posting, Abdul Qayoom, SP, SSG is transferred and posted as Additional SP Bhaderwah and

Rajinder Kumar Katoch, Additional SP Udhampur is transferred and shall report to the PHQ awaiting further posting.

Raj Singh, Additional SP Bhaderwah is transferred and posted as Commandant JKAP-14th Battalion, Paramjeet Singh, Deputy Commandant JKAP-4th Battalion Security has been transferred and posted as Additional SP Railways, Jammu, Sanjeev Khajuria, Deputy Commandant IR-19th Battalion has been transferred and posted as Deputy Commandant JKAP-4th Security Battalion Jammu, Rakesh Kumar Parihar, Deputy Commandant IR-7th Battalion is transferred and posted as Deputy Commandant lR-14th Battalion and Ramnish Gupta, Additional SP Kathua is transferred and posted as SP Hqrs, Jammu.

Azhar Bashir Baba, Additional SP CID SB Kashmir is transferred and posted as Additional SP Security, Kashmir, Raja Adil Hamid Ganaie, SP Hqrs Jammu is transferred and shall report to the PHQ awaiting further posting, Arif Amin Shah, Additional SP Shopian is transferred and posted as SP Hqrs Srinagar, Sajad Khaliq Bhat, SP SS CID Hqrs is transferred and posted as SO to DIG CKR and Suresh Kumar, Deputy Commandant IR-14th Battalion has been transferred and posted as Additional SP Kathua.

Tahir Ashraf Bhatti, SP PC Srinagar is transferred and posted as SP HR CID Hqrs and the charge of the post of SP PC Srinagar shall be held by Sajad Ahmad Shah, SP South Srinagar till further orders, Rajinder Singh, Deputy Commandant JKAP-7th Battalion is transferred and posted as Additional SP Kishtwar, Dawood Ayoub, SP Enforcement is transferred and posted as SP SS CID Hqrs, Khalid Amin, Additional SP Poonch is transferred and posted as Deputy Commandant IR-2nd Battalion and Ifroz Ahmad, Additional SP Kupivara has been transferred and posted as Additional SP Shopian.

Mushim Ahmad, Additional SP Kishtwar is transferred and shall report to the PHQ awaiting further posting, Mohammad Anwar-ul-Haq SP HR CID Hqrs has been transferred and posted as Additional SP Udhampur, Sajad Ahmad Dar, Deputy Commandant IR-10th Battalion has been transferred and posted as Deputy Commandant JKAP-13th Battalion, Zahoor Ahmad Wani, Additional SP Traffic Srinagar has been transferred and posted as Additional SP CID CI Kashmir and Vivek Shekhar Sharma, Deputy Commdant, IR-12th Battalion has been transferred and posted as Additional SP Rajouri.

Amran Farooq, Deputy Commandant IR-4th Battalion has been transferred and posted as Additional SP CID SB Kashmir, Bharat Bhushan Sharma, Deputy Commandant IR-4th Battalion has been transferred and posted as Deputy Commandant JKAP-7th Battalion, Zulafqar Ahmad, Deputy Commandant IR-3rd Battalion is transferred and posted as Additional SP Kulgam, Tariq Ahmad Wani, Deputy Commandant IR-13th Battalion has been transferred and posted as Additional SP Traffic City Srinagar, Zoheb Tanveer, Deputy Commandant IR-21st Battalion has been transferred and posted as Additional SP Kupwara, Amit Verma, Additional SP Budgam has been transferred and posted as Additional SP Nowshera and Santokh Raj, Deputy Commandant IR-24th Battalion has been transferred and posted as Deputy Commandant IR-19th Battalion.