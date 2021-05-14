Akshaya Tritiya celebrated

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, May 14: Akshaya Tritiya was celebrated by lighting lamps followed by chanting Hanuman Chalisa and prayer to end the extremity of COVID-19 and for the moral support of warriors of Corona.

Few days ago Mahant Rohit Shastri President Shri Bawa Kailakh Jyotish and Vedic Sansthan Trust has appealed to the common masses that they should lighten their houses with the help of lamps to eradicate the negative energy arose due to COVID-19 and also asked the people to pray for recovery of the patient of Corona epidemic. He also appealed to common masses to lighten the lamps for moral support of the warriors of the corona epidemic and also pray for the victims who have lost their life during this pandemic.

The people acting on the appeal of Mahant Rohit Shastri today on the occasion of the Akshaya Tritiya chanted Hanuman Chalisa so that the suffering due to the extremity of COVID-19 comes to an end with the blessing of God. The lighting of lamp on this occasion unanimously will create a powerful wave for the eradication of COVID.

On this occasion, the lighting of lamps were also organized in foreign country particularly in Singapore, where Kokila Devan along with her other family members have lighten the lamps and they have also appealed to the general public to donate in the PM Cares Fund so that India can fight against this epidemic with full strength for early eradication of COVID-19 from all the parts of India.

Many followers of Rohit Shastri have lightened the lamps in their houses and chanted Hanuman Chalisa.

The prominent person of the Union Territory including legislator Anita Sharma, Dinesh Sharma, Vijay Shastri, Deepak Shastri, Rakesh Gandotra, Amarjeet Singh, Veer ji Pandita, Sukjeet Singh, Pt Devdutt Shastri, Umeed Foundation, Vijay Seth and Sunil Singh Raipura lighten the lamps with prayer for eradication of the extremity of COVID-19 from India.