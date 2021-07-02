5 persons feared dead, 4 injured in road mishap in Ramban

Excelsior Correspondent

RAMBAN, July 2: Around five persons are feared dead in a road accident that took place in Digdole area of Ramban district on Friday.

An official said that a Tata Sumo, which was plying on Neel-Ramban road plunged into deep gorge at Digdole.

“Around four injured have been brought to hospital while others are feared dead who are believed to be four or five in number,” the official said.

He said that teams have rushed to the spot and rescue operation was on.