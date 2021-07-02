Union MoS Home pays obeisance at Shri Mata Vaishno Devi shrine

KATRA: The Union Minister of State for Home, Mr. G. Kishan Reddy visited the holy cave shrine of Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Ji today and paid obeisance at the sanctum sanctorum.

Ramesh Kumar, Chief Executive Officer, Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board received the Union Minister of State for Home on his arrival at Katra.

Ramesh Kumar mentioned about various infrastructure development initiatives taken and further arrangements being put in place by the Shrine Board for continuously improving the facilities for the visiting pilgrims.