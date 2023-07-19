2 Houses Collapse Amid Heavy Rains In Kathua; 5 Feared Dead, 3 Bodies Recovered

Jammu, July 19 : Three persons died and two others are feared dead after two houses collapsed following heavy rains in Bani area of Kathua district, officials and reports said on Wednesday.

They said two Houses belonging to Mushtaq Ahmed and Abdul Qayum collapsed in Surjan Morha Aruad Block in Bani due to heavy rainfall. Five persons including children got buried under these houses and the bodies of three persons one of them identified as Mohammad Arif son of Abdul Qayum have been recovered so far by the rescuers including police and local volunteers, they said.

SSP Kathua Shivdeep Singh Jamwal confirmed recovery of the bodies from the debris and said that a massive rescue operation was underway. He said two other persons are also feared dead.

Meanwhile, a woman identified as Naseema Begum wife of Mohammad Rafiq of Mandhota Tehsil Bani died after Landslide hit her, the officials said. Her body has been recovered, they added.

Also, body of 7th class student Ajay Singh son of Late Mohiner singh of Sitti Tehsil has been recovered from debris of another landslide in Bani near his residence, they said.

Also, One person Sham Lal son of Tara Chand of Bhullari Tehsil of Bani get buried due to land sliding and search operation is on, they said.

SDM Bani Satish Kumar said there are reports of flash floods and landslides from other areas and teams of rescuers and official have been deputed.