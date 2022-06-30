5 militants arrested

Excelsior Correspondent

Srinagar, June 30: Security forces arrested five militants of Lashkar-e-Toiba (LeT) in Kashmir today and recovered arms and ammunition from their possession.

A police official said that in Srinagar, based on specific input regarding movement of militants in the district, Srinagar police laid special checkpoints at various locations.

He said that at one such checkpoint laid by police and 50 RR of the army on Sanat Nagar Chowk-Rangreth road area, one hybrid militant was arrested. “Incriminating materials, arms and ammunition including a pistol was recovered from his possession,” police said.

On his disclosure during questioning, police said, an operation was launched in Pampore area, during which one more hybrid militant was arrested. “During his search, arms and ammunition including three pistols were recovered from his possession”.

The duo has been identified as Naveed Shafi Wani son of Mohammad Shafi Wani, resident of Shar Shali Khrew Pampore and Faizan Rashid Teli son of Abdul Rashid Teli, resident of Kadlabal Pampore.

Preliminary investigation, police said, revealed that the arrested duo was involved in transportation of militants, arms, explosive material and providing logistic support to militants of the LeT in Srinagar before as well.

Six pistol magazines, 11 pistol rounds, one grenade, 16 gelatin super power sticks, cortex wire (6 mts approx) and 8 detonators have been recovered from their possession.

A case (vide FIR No. 71/2022) under relevant sections of law has been registered at Police Station Saddar and further investigation is in progress.

Meanwhile in Sopore, on a specific input regarding movement of militants in the area, a joint naka established by police along with Army (52RR) and CRPF (177Bn) at Takyabal Krankshivan intercepted three suspicious persons who tried to flee from the spot but were tactfully apprehended by the alert joint party.

During search, one AK 47 rifle, two pistols, two magazines, 10 pistol rounds and one hand grenade were recovered from their possession.

They have been identified as Rahid Mushtaq Ganie son of Mushtaq Ahmad Ganie and Amir Shafqat Mir son of Mohammad Shafi Mir, both residents of Amargarh and Tahir Nisar Sheikh son of Nisar Ahmad Sheikh, resident of Baag-e-Rehmat, Sopore.

Preliminary investigation revealed that the trio are uncategorised militants of the LeT and were in constant search of an opportunity to carry out attacks in the area.