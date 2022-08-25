J&K Govt orders transfers, postings of 5 JKAS officers

JAMMU, Aug 25: The Jammu and Kashmir Government on Thursday ordered the transfers and postings of five Jammu and Kashmir Administrative Service (JKAS) officers with immediate effect.

As per an order issued by GAD Secretary Dr Piyush Singla, Mr. Ravinder Kumar Anand, JKAS, Assistant Commissioner Revenue, Samba, is transferred and posted as General Manager, DIC, Ramban, against an available vacancy.

Ms. Sanna Khan, JKAS, Deputy Director, Urban Local Bodies, Jammu, is transferred and posted as Deputy Director, Rural Sanitation, Jammu.

Mr. Manu Hansa, JKAS, Deputy Secretary to the Government, School Education Department, is transferred and posted as Assistant Commissioner Revenue, Samba.

Mr. Piyush Dhotra, JKAS, General Manager, JKRTC, Jammu, is transferred and posted as Assistant Commissioner Revenue, Jammu, vice Mr. Vijay Kumar, JKAS, who shall await further orders of adjustment in the General Administration Department.

Ms. Maxiumn Gorkie, JKAS, Deputy Director, Rural Sanitation, Jammu, is transferred and posted as Deputy Director, Urban Local Bodies, Jammu.

