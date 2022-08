EMPLOYMENT (25-08-2022)

REQUIRED

(TELECOMMUNICATION)

(ONLY FOR JAMMU)

TELLECALLERS (GIRLS) 10

(FIX SALARY + INCENTIVE)

CONTACT NO :- 7006659008, 8713052709

ADDRESS :- MINI MARKET TRIKUTA NAGAR JAMMU

NR ANIMAL CARE CENTER

ONENESS NATION

URGENTLY REQUIRED 24 BOYS / GIRLS FOR OFFICIAL AND NON OFFICIAL STAFF IN JAMMU AND OTHER OFFICE OF JAMMU AND KASHMIR

NOTE : FRESHER’S CAN ALSO APPLY

QUALIFICATION : 10TH, 12TH AND ABOVE

INCOME : 13,500 TO 20,500 (P/M)

(AS PER CO. RULE)

SO, BRING YOU FULL BIO DATA AND GET A JOB WALK IN INTERVIEW FROM TODAY TO TILL

ONENESS NATION

153/6, AMBIKA COLONY, BYE PASS KUNJWANI JAMMU

CONTACT :- 9103129166, 9149894485

VACANCY

APPLICATIONS ARE INVITED FOR THE POST OF RECEPTIONIST/S FOR A VERY REPUTED DIAGNOSTIC CENTRE IN JAMMU.

APPLICANT SHOULD BE LOCAL WITH GOOD COMMAND OVER LOCAL LANGUAGE. KNOWLEDGE OF COMPUTER TYPING AND BASIC.

QUALIFICATION- GRADUATE

SALARY- NEGOTIABLE.

CONTACT NUMBERS- 9622921222

DIRECT INTERVIEW

TRAINER – 20 NO. 12,000 TO 20,000

MANAGER – 10 NO. 15,000 TO 25,000

COUNSELLOR – 10 NO. 10,000 TO 15,000

TELE CALLER – 10 NO. 8,000 TO 10,000

RECEPTIONIST – 10 NO. 6000 TO 10,000

FRESHER AND EXP CAN ALSO APPLY

CONTACT US:- 9541899815

JOB LOCATION: JAMMU, SAMBA

OFFICE ADDRESS: GANDHI NAGAR JAMMU

REQUIRED

FEMALE STAFF FOR LOOKING AFTER KIDS IN OUR PLAYZONE AT CHANNI HIMMAT.

FRESHERS & EXPERIENCED

MAY CONTACT : 9419222000

10 AM TO 7 PM

MUNI KAMAL PUBLIC HIGH SCHOOL

GANGYAL OPPOSITE OF

PUNJAB NATIONAL BANK

URGENTLY REQUIREMENT

OF TEACHING STAFF

1) MATH / SCIENCE TEACHER –

TO TEACH MIDDLE CLASSES) – 2

2) S.ST / HINDI TEACHER

(TO TEACH MIDDLE CLASSES) – 2

3. NURSERY TRAINED TEACHER – 2

4. PEON – 2

APPLY WITHIN WEEKS TIME WITH FULL BIODATA

CONTACT NO: 9149657614, 9419131078

EMPLOYMENT NOTICE

1. CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER (CEO): 5 YEARS OF WORK EXPERIENCE, MIN AGE 35 YRS.

2. BUSINESS MANAGER (KASHMIR DIV & JAMMU DIV.): 3 YEARS OF EXPERIENCE, MIN AGE 25 YRS.

QUALIFICATION FOR ALL POSITION : POST GRADUATION IN ANY DISCIPLINE. SALARY NEGOTIABLE.

INTERESTED CANDIDATES TO SEND THEIR UPDATED CV ALONG WITH A COVER LETTER MENTIONING THE POSITION THEY ARE APPLYING ON EMAIL GANDHIGLOBALFAMILY@GMAIL.COM UPTO 04.09.2022 BY 5.00 PM. ONLY SHORTLISTED CANDIDATES SHALL BE INVITED FOR THE WALKIN INTERVIEW.

G4S SECURE SOLUTIONS (I) PVT LTD

URGENT REQUIREMENT OF SECURITY GUARDS

JAMMU & BARI BRAHMANA

MONTHLY SALARY – 11,500/- (IN HAND)

OTHER BENEFITS

PF (EMPLOYEE + EMPLOYER – 810 + 810 = 1620

ESIC BENEFIT : EMPLOYEE + FAMILY MEMBER

CASUAL LEAVE : 12

EARNED LEAVE : 15 (AFTER COMPLETION OF 1 YEAR)

DIWALI BONOUS: AT THE TIME OF DIWALI – AS PER RULE

GRATUITY : AFTER 5 YEARS

ACCIDENTAL INSURANCE: 3 LAKHS APPROX.

DEATH INSURANCE AMOUNT : 3 LAKHS APROX.

ADDRESS: 1ST FLOOR, GURMUKH COMPLEX, NEAR SBI, NATIONAL HIGHWAY, KALUCHAK, JAMMU, J&K-180010

CONTACT NO.: 9596795187, 9682582370, 9596795180

NEW RAINBOW PUBLIC HIGH SCHOOL

BATHINDI MORE, JAMMU

(RECOGNISED BY J&K GOVT, AFFILIATED TO J&K BOARD OF SCHOOL EDUCATION)

TEACHERS REQUIRED FOR

HIGHER CLASSES

1. ENGLISH – B.A/ M.A B.ED

2. S. ST B.A/M.A, B.ED

3. PRIMARY TEACHER B.A/B.SC, B.ED

4. ART AND CRAFT TEACHER

CONTACT ALONG WITH YOUR RESUME

WITHIN 3 DAYS

PRINCIPAL

9419134065, 9086005599

REQUIRED

FULL TIME ACCOUNTANT

FOR COMPANY

R. L. SHARMA

CONTRACTORS..

GANDHI NAGAR JAMMU

MOB NO. 9419164301, 9906000234

TRSD

REQUIRED FOR ESTABLISHED DENTAL CLINIC ON PART TIME/FULL TIME BASIS

ADDRESS :

15/C, EXT GANDHI NAGAR, JAMMU 180004

MOBILE NO. 94191-36648

PRE. SCHOOL

REQUIRES

NUR./LKG

UKG. TEACHERS

(FOR REHARI & DOMANA)

PN.9797922717

REQUIRED FEMALE STAFF

WE REQUIRE A EDUCATED GIRL FOR A OFFICE JOB IN SAINIK COLONY. PREFERENCE WILL BE GIVEN TO THE CANDIDATE WITH FLUENCY IN ENGLISH & PROFICIENT IN USING MICROSOFT EXCEL. THE OFFICE TIMINGS ARE 10 AM – 5.30 PM

FOR APPOINTMENTS PLEASE

CONTACT +91-8825055960

REQUIRED

DISTRIBUTOR OF BATTERIES, INVERTERS & ELECTRIC SCOOTERS REQUIRES THE FOLLOWING STAFF :-

SALESMAN- SHOULD HAVE EXPERIENCE IN BATTERY/INVERTER INDUSTRY

HELPER- PERSON WORKING IN BATTERY SHOP WILL BE PREFERRED.

TECHNICIAN- PERSON HAVING KNOWLEDGE OF ELECTRIC SCOOTER REPAIR ONLY NEED TO APPLY.

CONTACT : 94191-84610, 70063-06183