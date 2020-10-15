5 die of COVID in Kashmir

380 test +ve

Excelsior Correspondent

Srinagar, Oct 15: Kashmir today reported 380 fresh COVID-19 cases taking the overall tally in Jammu and Kashmir to 86,057 while five people died of coronavirus increasing the death toll in J&K to 1361.

Those who tested positive include 182 from Srinagar, 39 Budgam, 32 Baramulla, 35 Pulwama, 19 Kupwara, 17 Anantnag, 22 Bandipora, 29 Ganderbal, 4 Kulgam and one from Shopian.

As per officials figures, 17,246 positive cases including 327 deaths and 15,129 recoveries are from Srinagar, 5,554 including 90 deaths and 4,880 recoveries are from Budgam, 5,065 including 3,634 recoveries and 133 deaths are from Baramulla, 4,351 including 4,011 recoveries and 75 deaths are from Pulwama, 3,986 including 70 deaths and 3,679 recoveries are from Kupwara, 3,860 including 3,471 recoveries and 70 deaths are from Anantnag, 3,774 cases including 3,403 and 42 deaths are from Bandipora, 3,254 including 2,955 recoveries and 30 deaths are from Ganderbal, 2,361 including 2,236 recoveries and 43 deaths are from Kulgam and 2,112 including 1,968 recoveries and 33 deaths are from Shopian.

Of the total positive cases of 86,057, 51,563 are from Kashmir. The number of positive cases in Kashmir division have reached 51,563 including 45,366 recoveries and 913 deaths.

The officials said that total number of active cases in Jammu and Kashmir are 9,058 including 5,284 from Kashmir division.

With 1,323 more recoveries, the tally of total recoveries in Jammu and Kashmir has reached to 75,641 which is 87.89 percent of the total cases.

Out of 1,929,126 samples processed in Jammu and Kashmir so far, 1,843,069 have tested negative and 86,057 as positive.

Five persons from Kashmir today died of COVID-19 taking the death toll in J&K to 1358.

Those who died include an 85-year-old man from Sopore, a 73-year-old man from Lal Bazar, a 70-year-old man from Shahbad Tral Pulwama and a 74-year-old from Deedarpora Kupwara who died at SMHS hospital, a day after he was admitted with bilateral community acquired pneumonia.

With these deaths, the fatality count has reached 916 in Valley.

Srinagar district with 327 deaths topped the list followed by Baramulla 132, Budgam 90, Pulwama 76, Kupwara 72, Anantnag 79, Kulgam 43, Bandipora 42 and Ganderbal 30.