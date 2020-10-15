LG launches Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Mobile App

App to help in live darshan

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, Oct 15: Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha, who is also Chairman of Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board, launched a Mobile App for the devotees of Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Ji at the Civil Secretariat here today.

This new initiative has been taken by the Shrine Board with a view to maximise the use of available technology and digitization for the larger facilitation of the devotees of Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Ji. The mobile app would provide the opportunity to the worshippers across the globe to have an individual experience of godliness and bliss. In the first instance, the Mobile App has been launched on Google Play Store only which will later also be available on IOS platform.

Speaking on the occasion, Sinha said that the Mobile App will be of immense help to the devotees worldwide to have the live darshan of Maa Vaishno Devi, besides availing various other facilities made available by the Shrine Board through this medium.

Referring to the recently launched home delivery of Pooja Prasad by the Board, he said that it has been widely appreciated by the devotees. He also stressed that during the current situation due to COVID-19, the adoption of online services need to be promoted in a big way to maintain social distancing and other preventive measures to control the spread of pandemic.

Ramesh Kumar, CEO Shrine Board briefing the Lt Governor said that this App will provide an easy and convenient platform to the devotees to avail different facilities offered by Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board. Initially, five links have been provided in the App viz Today’s Darshan, Live Aarti, Yatra Registration Parchi, Pooja Prasad (Home Delivery) and Donations. In Today’s Darshan Link, the daily Morning and Evening Darshan of the Holy Pindis will be available to the devotees after Morning Aarti (from 8:00 am onwards) and after Evening Aarti (from 09:00 pm onwards).

The Live webcast of the Atka Aarti performed at the holy cave will also be available to the devotees at the fixed timings i.e. from 6:20 am to 8:05 am and 7:20 pm to 9:05 pm daily. The option of online yatra registration will also be available to the devotees, who wish to undertake the pilgrimage.

The online yatra registration is available for the same day as well as advance booking up to 60 days. During the upcoming Navratras, the live streaming of Shat Chandi Maha Yagya being performed at the holy cave Shrine will also be available on this App.

The facility of Pooja for the pilgrims, in absentia, has been introduced and the same will also be available on this App. Upon registration, the pilgrims have the option of getting the Prasad, after the performance of Pooja, in-absentia, delivered at their homes. Three denominations of Pooja Prasad viz. Rs. 50, Rs. 110 and Rs. 210 have been made available to the pilgrims. Besides, the option of online donations has also been made available in the App.

The facility of booking of various services like Battery Operated Vehicles, Helicopter Services, Accommodations, Online Hawan, etc. will also be made available on this App, shortly.

The Lt Governor directed CEO Shrine Board to ensure the best possible arrangements for the visiting pilgrims. He further directed the use of relevant technological interventions to maximise the facilitation of yatris.

The CEO also briefed about the various arrangements put in place for the pilgrims during the holy Navratras commencing from October, 17. These include sanitation and sanitization, water and power supply, medicare, fast related food at the bhojanalayas of the Board and other facilities. The CEO further briefed that as was done in the last year’s Shardiya Navratras, there will be bhajan and bhaint performances by the renowned artistes during morning and evening Atka Aarti during these Navratras also.