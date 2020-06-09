5 cops, IAF personnel among 18 test Corona +ve, 29 treated

4 Tibetan refugees, officer’s kin positive in Leh

JAMMU, June 9: Five police constables and an Indian Air Force (IAF) personnel were among 18 persons tested positive for Coronavirus in Jammu region while 29 patients, 20 of them in Jammu district, recovered from the virus and were discharged today.

In the Union Territory of Ladakh, five more persons tested Corona positive including four Tibetan refugees and an ITBF official’s five-year-old son.

Five police constables including two hailing from Anantnag district, one each from Srinagar, Reasi and Jammu have tested positive for COVID-19 after return from their houses, where they had gone on leave, for duty.

They have been shifted to COVID hospital.

An Air Force Station Udhampur employee aged 35, who was contact of an already positive case, has also reported COVID positive. Significantly, he had tested negative on June 4 but tested positive today for the virus.

A 25-year-old woman from village Panassa Thakrakote in Reasi, who was under treatment at District Hospital, Reasi tested positive for Coronavirus today. Her husband, son and hospital staff, who had examined the woman, have been quarantined for sampling.

Medical staff in the hospital protested against the administration for lack of adequate protective kits and demanding their immediate isolation and sampling. Authorities, however, took samples of 50 staff members and sent 16 of them on quarantine.

Four persons including a GREF employee, two hailing from Paddar and another from Kishtwar, tested positive in Kishtwar district today.

Deputy Commissioner Kishtwar Rajinder Singh Tara said of three civilian positives, two had travel history of New Delhi and another Rajasthan.

He added that all four have been shifted to the COVID hospital.

Two persons were reported Corona positive in Ramban district and both of them hailed from Sangaldan. They were returnees and under administrative quarantine.

Three persons, all returnees, tested positive for the virus in Kathua district.

According to official figures, Jammu region now has 939 Corona patients. Of them, 693 are active cases. There have been 241 recoveries and nine deaths in the region.

As many as 29 patients of Coronavirus recovered today including 20 in Jammu district, five in Kathua, two in Udhampur and one each in Ramban and Poonch.

Five persons today tested positive for COVID-19 in the Union Territory of Ladakh and all of them belonged to Leh district.

Of five positives, four were Tibetan refugees including a 10-year-old boy. They belonged to Camp Nos. 1 and 2.

Son of an Indo-Tibet Border Force (ITBF), who had returned from New Delhi along with his family on May 30 by Air India flight and was putting up at the ITBF officers’ mess, has also tested positive for COVID-19.

The ITBF officer’s family had returned from Safdarjung in New Delhi and since his return on May 30, the officer is reported to have met number of people.

The contacts are being identified by the administration for quarantine and sampling.

District Magistrate Leh Sachin Kumar had declared the ITBF Officers’ Mess near Main Market Leh as Containment Zone after the positive case. Inward and outward movement in the Mess has been strictly prohibited. The Mess will be sanitized before being reopened.

The Union Territory of Ladakh now has 108 Corona positive cases but number of active cases is 57 as 50 patients have been treated and discharged from the COVID hospitals while there has been one Corona related casualty.