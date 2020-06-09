Sarpanch given touching adieu by hundreds of mourners

People protest against terrorists, Pak

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, June 9: Kashmiri Pandit (KP) Sarpanch, who was shot dead by terrorists in his native village Lokbhawan, Anantnag , was given a touching send off by hundreds of mourners including leaders of the Congress, the BJP and other KP and Jammu based organisations.

Ignoring the COVID-19 restrictions, a number of people, who gathered at the Shaktinagar cremation ground here for the last rites of Sarpanch, Ajay Pandita, shouted slogans against Pakistan and terror outfit The Resistance Front (TRF). As his pyre was lit the mourners chanted “Bharat Mata Ki Jai and Ajay Pandita Amar Rahai”.

Ajay Pandita (40), who was a Congress leader and secretary of its migrant Cell was also Sarpanch of the Lokbhawan Panchayat Halqa in Larkipora area in Anantnag district. He was shot dead by terrorists in his native village at around 6 PM on Monday, police had said.

Some members of the Kashmiri Pandit community also protested near cremation ground against the alleged failure of authorities to provide security to the Panchayat member despite the threats issued by the terror outfit. They said Pandita was a brave son of the soil who attained martyrdom for national cause.

Some of the KP mourners alleged that it was an attempt to create a “fear psychosis” among the community members as was done in the Valley in 1990s.

Wrapped in the Tricolour, Pandita’s mortal remains were taken to his Jammu home from Kashmir early this morning, officials said.

Pall of gloom descended on the family members, friends and relatives of Pandita as the body reached his house early this morning. They were wailing and sobbing with words fell short to console them including his wife and two teen age daughters.

Emotions ran high and people started shouting slogans against Pakistan and the TRF as the inconsolable family members grieved over the body.

It was then taken to the cremation ground where a few hundred people gathered to pay their last respects to Pandita .

The president of J&K unit of the BJP, Ravinder Raina, BJP general secretary (org) Ashok Kaul, J&K Congress president Gulam Ahmed Mir, president of All Party Migrant Cooperation Committee (APMCC), Vinod Pandita, Relief Commissioner, T K Bhat, and former BJP MLCs Surinder Ambardar and Ajay Bharati were among those present.