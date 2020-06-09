Spike in COVID-19 deaths in Kashmir; 5 die, 47 test +ve

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, June 9: Kashmir recorded the highest number of COVID-19 positive patients’ deaths today as five people who were admitted in various hospitals died taking the death toll in Jammu and Kashmir to 51 while 47 people tested positive in Valley as only 2588 tests were processed in three Virology labs of the Valley.

A 60 year old man from Rohama in district Pulwama who had died at SMHS hospital yesterday tested positive for COVID-19 this evening. The man was suffering from acute pneumonia and died yesterday. His sample was taken after death and his body was kept at hospital Mortuary. The sample tested positive this evening.

A 31-year-old man from DH Pora Kulgam who was admitted on June 5 died this evening at SKIMS. He was on Haemodialysis with right sided lung consolidation. After testing positive, he was admitted in infectious disease block.

A 70-year-old cancer patient, who had tested positive for the COVID-19 a week ago, died at CD Hospital Srinagar today. However, his latest sample, taken before his death, tested negative for the COVID-19 this afternoon. He was suffering last stage of Cancer. His first sample tested positive a week ago and today he tested negative.

Earlier, a 70-year-old COVID-19 patient from Panzath village in Qazigund area of South Kashmir’s Kulgam district died at GMC Anantnag.

Prior to him, a 52-year-old man, who was an auto driver by profession died at the CD Hospital Srinagar.

With the fatalities, the death toll due to COVID-19 has risen in Jammu and Kashmir to 51 with 46 in Valley and 5 in Jammu. They include a CRPF man and a tailor from West Bengal.

So far Srinagar district with 12 deaths due to the virus has the highest fatalities, followed by Baramulla 10, Kulgam seven, Anantnag six, three each in Shopian, Kupwara, two in Budgam and one each in Pulwama and Bandipora.

And after days of spike in the COVID positive cases in Kashmir, only 46 cases tested positive today. However, the less positive cases in Kashmir were attributed to less number of tests conducted here, which were only 2588.

Among new 47 COVID-19 positive cases, 31 were tested positive at SKIMS, five at CD Hospital and 11 at SKIMS Hospital Bemina. They include a Lal Ded Hospital staffer and two pregnant women.

Medical Superintendent SKIMS, Dr Farooq Jan, said that out of 2048 samples processed at the virology lab of the hospital, 31 tested positive which include 11 from Srinagar, 7 from Kupwara, 5 each from Baramulla and Anantnag, two from Bandipora and one from Shopian

Principal SKIMS Medical College Bemina Dr Reyaz Untoo said that out of 313 samples tested at the hospital, 11 from Budgam tested positive. The 11 patients include 4 from Warihama which is one of the worst hit villages of the district.

An official said that at Chest Disease Hospital Srinagar 257 samples were processed and five tested positive. This includes a 35-year old employee of Lal Ded Hospital in Srinagar.

As per officials figures, 583 positive cases including 6 deaths and 155 recoveries are from Kulgam, 487 including 9 deaths and 121 recoveries from Baramulla, 479 including 12 deaths and 146 recoveries from Srinagar, 462 including 255 recoveries and 5 deaths from Anantnag, 403 including 133 recoveries and 4 deaths from Shopian, 357 including 198 recoveries and 3 deaths from Kupwara, 225 including 136 recoveries and one death is from Bandipora, 209 including 78 recoveries and 2 deaths from Budgam, 189 including 17 recoveries and 1 death from Pulwama and 58 cases including 26 recoveries are from Ganderbal.

The official figures revealed that 219,178 persons in Jammu and Kashmir are under observation while as 41,154 persons have been kept under home quarantine besides that 2792 persons are in hospital isolation while as 33 persons are under hospital quarantine. According to the bulletin, 119,312 persons have completed surveillance period and 55,839 persons are under home surveillance besides that so far results of 235,816 samples are available.

Out of 245,816, the number of samples tested negative stands at 231,470 while as 4346 have tested positive, among them 2792 are active and 1506 persons have recovered and 52 persons died.