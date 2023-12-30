5 CEs shifted

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Dec 30: The Government today ordered transfer and posting of five Chief Engineers and assigned charge of the Chief Engineer to a Superintending Engineer.

Rohila Wani, Joint Managing Director, CVPPPL has been transferred and posted as I/c Chief Engineer (Generation), JKPDC, Kashmir vice Ghulam Rasool Khanday. She will also hold the charge of Chief Engineer (Transmission), JKPTCL Kashmir till further orders.

Ghulam Rasool Khanday, I/c Chief Engineer(Generation), JKPDC Kashmir was transferred and posted as I/c Chief Engineer (Projects), KPDCL, relieving Er Muzaffar Mukhtyar Shah of the additional charge.

Rajan Gupta, I/c Chief Engineer (Projects), JPDCL was transferred and posted as I/c Chief Engineer (Transmission), JKPTCL Jammu vice Bavinder Kundal. Bavinder Kundal, I/c Chief Engineer(Transmission), JKPTCL Jammu has been transferred and posted as I/c Chief Engineer(Distribution), JPDCL vice Sandeep Seth.

Sandeep Seth, I/c Chief Engineer (Distribution), JPDCL was transferred and posted as I/c Chief Engineer (Distribution), KPDCL.

Karam Chand, I/c Superintending Engineer, O&M Circle-I, JPDCL also shall look after the charge of I/c Chief Engineer (Projects), JPDCL in addition to his own duties, till further orders.