Opposing dialogue with Pak, agents; BJP says terror, talks can’t go together

Chug takes dig at dynasts, Raina for over 51 pc vote target

Avtar Bhat

JAMMU, Dec 30: Maintaining that terror and talks can’t go together, Jammu and Kashmir Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) today outrightly rejected holding of talks with Pakistan or its agents including the persons or organizations which are supporters of separatism in the UT.

This was stated in a political resolution passed by the party during its one day convention of office bearers, district Prabharis, district and Morcha presidents and Vistaraks held at party Headquarters here.

The party in unequivocal terms made it clear that no dialogue should be held with the neighboring Pakistan which is directly involved in terrorist activities in Jammu and Kashmir.

The convention was chaired by BJP J&K UT president, Ravinder Raina and party national general secretary incharge J&K and Ladakh UTs, Tarun Chugh also attended it in which the strategy for the coming Lok Sabha elections was also devised.

The resolution resolved that those responsible for the exodus of the minorities from Kashmir in 1989-90 under tragic circumstances should be identified and prosecuted.

While making a scathing attack on Pakistan, BJP held it responsible for large scale destruction and devastation during over 30 year long proxy war.

Giving full credit to Modi Government for breaking the back of terrorism in the UT, it said though normalcy is fast returning to J&K, Pakistan is still trying to destabilize situation by subversive activities and unleashing a reign of terror on the soil of J&K. The recent spurt in terrorist activities in Rajouri and Poonch districts are reflection of the dubious design of the hostile neighbour.

The party resolution resolved to stand by the Armed Forces in their relentless brave effort to root out terrorism from Jammu & Kashmir and defeating the nefarious designs of Pakistan.

It also pledged that the party will support all measures required to curb terrorism in J&K and it will reach out to the people to win their hearts and minds.

The BJP also termed the INDIA – Alliance as farce which is promoted and promulgated by Congress and is having the support from its allies like National Conference, PDP or such like parties . The BJP termed it an alliance of opportunism and a group of the political persons who had been supporting separatism in Jammu and Kashmir whether legally politically or socially. But the people of Jammu & Kashmir have now realized their true faces and in the coming Parliamentary elections these forces will be totally decimated, the resolution added.

Through the resolution, the party expressed its gratitude to Prime Minister, Narendra Modi for leading the country for nine and half years and termed it a glorious period as the country witnessed a total transformation during this period and India is on the verge of becoming Vishav Guru.

It said India under the visionary leadership of Narendra Modi has emerged as a decisive farsighted and strong nation. The socio economic policies of the Government, infrastructural interventions and a model of people oriented good governance with the spirit of Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas has empowered each section of the society and most importantly the deprived, marginalized and disadvantaged sections of the society.

“We all resolve to work at the grass-root level as soldiers of the party to strengthen the movement of the Prime Minister to build an empowered and Atam Nirbhar Bharat.

The party also gave full credit to its victory in recent elections to Prime Minister, Narendra Modi’s visionary leadership and other senior leaders saying that BJP not only retained the Madhya Pradesh but ousted Congress from power in Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh while in Telangana and Mizoram the party handsomely increased its vote share. It said under PM Modi party crossed all the records during the recent Assembly polls.

Terming the annulling of controversial Articles 370 and 35 (A) a watershed in the history of the country, the resolution said the country’s quest for Ek Nishan, Ek Vidhan, Ek Pradhan – Ek Bharat fructified under the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister, Modi on August 5 in 2019 with the Parliament abrogating Article 370 undoing the Nehruvian Himalayan blunder. The recent Supreme Court’s verdict upholding the constitutionality of the abrogation of Article 370 is a landmark welcome decision putting a stamp of finality paving the way for strengthening the nation.

The passage of bill granting 33 percent political reservation to women is also a landmark step of Modi Government, said the resolution while the OBC reservation will again ensure the benefits coming to the other backward classes, who were marginalized.

The resolution said provision of nomination to Assembly has been made with one member from PoJK displaced persons and two members from Kashmiri migrants will ensure the participation of these two segments which have been the victim of hatred, separatism and terrorism.

It said the vision of Prime Minister of replacing terrorism with tourism is becoming a reality in J&K now as tourism has seen a large influx after the improvement of security scenario in the UT and people of J&K have welcomed the new increase in number of tourists by many fold with the result financial position of people linked to tourism industry has got a boost.

The resolution also highlighted the various development projects sanctioned for J&K to take it on the path of progress and prosperity while it gave full credit to Modi Government for sanctioning various power projects to become self sufficient in power generation towards which previous Governments had not paid any attention.

The resolution further said that under the new regime and in view of return of Jammu and Kashmir to normalcy the doors for investors have been opened to give fillip to UT’s economy.

It also gave all credit to Modi Government under whose regime India has emerged as world leader in Science and Technology by successfully launching of Chandaryaan, and landing of Chandaryaan on the surface of the Moon at a cost which is fraction of what is invested by other countries. Similarly the mission to Sun (Aditya1) has also opened new opportunities in Science and Technology in research in India.

It also termed the construction of Ram temple at Ayodhya a victory of the party and result of 500 year old struggle.

Besides it also hailed the launch of Vishwakarma Scheme, Viksit Bharat Sankalap Yatra which it termed a revolutionary step and Anand Marriage Act.

Addressing the convention, Tarun Chugh, national general secretary of the party said that Viksit Bharat Yatra would usher in a new era of welfare schemes for J&K.

He accused the three dynasties of eating up vitals of J&K after looting its resources. These dynastic parties destroyed the erstwhile State and it is the duty of every BJP activist to inform people against their misdeeds and corrupt practices.

Party president Ravinder Raina who chaired the convention asked the partymen to work from today in their respective areas to ensure that BJP gets 400+ seats in Lok Sabha elections and that the vote percentage of party should be more than 51 percent.

He asked them to be regularly in touch with the people and help those in getting the benefit of Modi’s flagship schemes who have not got the same till date.

BJP general secretary (Org) J&K, Ashok Koul, national secretary, Dr Narinder Singh, M P, Jugal Kishore Sharma, former Dy CM, Kavinder Gupta, former MP, Shamsher Singh Manhas , former Minister Sat Sharma, party general secretaries, Dr D K Manyal and Vibodh Gupta addressed the convention.