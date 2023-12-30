11 COVID cases found in Ladakh

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Dec 30: Eleven people were tested positive for COVID-19 infection in Ladakh today.

Sharing this information in a press conference, Director Health, Ladakh, Dr Mutup Dorje said that all the positive patients have been home isolated and proper guidelines related to COVID protocol have been issued to further prevent the spread the viral infection in the Union Territory.

He further said that people have been advised to follow COVID protocol by wearing masks and maintaining distance in public places.

Yesterday, one person was tested COVID positive in Jammu as well. He has been since then kept in home isolation and his samples sent to Pune for genome sequencing to see if it is a new JN1 sub variant of the COVID.