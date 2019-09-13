4th strike in 10 months, breakthrough in none

Today’s terror strike by the militants in Kishtwar town was fourth in last 10 and a half months. Significantly, the investigating agencies have not been able to arrest the prime accused in any of the four terror attacks.

Revival of militancy in Kishtwar district began with the killings of BJP leader Anil Parihar and his brother Ajit Parihar on November 1, 2018 near their house. The case was later handed over to the NIA, which has so far not disclosed that it has arrested the killers.

On March 8, 2019, the militants again struck in Kishtwar town and snatched assault rifle of Daleep Kumar, PSO of the Deputy Commissioner Kishtwar, from rented room of Kumar.

On April 9, 2019, the militant entered the District Hospital Kishtwar in broad day-light and gunned down top RSS functionary Chanderkant Sharma and his PSO Rajinder Singh before fleeing from the town.

Today again, the militants entered freely in Kishtwar and escaped in Wagon R car after snatching Insas rifle of PDP leader Sheikh Nassir Hussain’s PSO.

Not in a single case, police have made a breakthrough so far though prominent personalities of Kishtwar including Anil Parihar, Ajit Parihar and Chanderkant Sharma were killed by the militants.

In his election rally at Kathua in April, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had also mentioned the martyrdom of Anil Parihar, Ajit Parihar and Chanderkant Sharma.