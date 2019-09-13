Guv orders ACB probe into Roshni Act frauds

Irregularities in high value land

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Sept 13: In a significant decision, Governor Satya Pal Malik today handed over investigations in irregularities or fraudulent implementation of Roshni Act in Jammu and Srinagar to the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB).

Malik has directed the Anti-Corruption Bureau for speedy investigations into all cases and ensure that all those engaged in fraud are identified and booked.

The decision was taken after receipt of large number of complaints by the Raj Bhawan pertaining to implementation of Roshni Act in which number of individuals especially in Jammu and Srinagar districts, the two rotational capital cities of the State, were reported to have benefited.

An official spokesman said Governor Satya Pal Malik has ordered that all matters relating to the irregularities or fraudulent implementation of the Jammu and Kashmir State Lands (Vesting of Ownership to Occupants) Act, 2001 would be investigated in detail by the Anti Corruption Bureau.

Sources said entire record pertaining to irregularities in the Roshni Act will be handed over to the Anti-Corruption Bureau which will lodge a First Information Report (FIR) and start investigations.

It may be mentioned here that the Jammu and Kashmir State Land (Vesting of Ownership to Occupants) Act, 2001 commonly known as ‘Roshni Act’ was passed in the year 2001.

“While as, the intention of the Act was noble, a large number of complaints were being received on the irregularities or fraudulent implementation of the Act. Consequently, there were reports that high value land in the districts of Jammu and Srinagar has been obtained irregularly or fraudulently by individuals, otherwise not entitled for any benefit under the Act,” the spokesman said.

Based on these reports, the Government, under the direction of the Governor had repealed the Roshni Act prospectively in 2018 and stopped all further proceedings under the Act to ensure that no further fraud takes place. This step of the Government was widely welcomed.

However, as reports continue to pour-in about the past irregularities particularly in the twin capitals of Jammu and Srinagar, the Governor decided to launch a full-fledged campaign against the corrupt and decided to refer investigations of all matters of both the districts to Anti Corruption Bureau.

The Anti Corruption Bureau has been instructed to conclude the proceedings speedily and ensure that any offender particularly beneficiaries are brought to book quickly.

