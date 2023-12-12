46,631 Kashmiri Migrant Families Migrated From Valley Due To Security Reasons: MoS Nityanand Rai

New Delhi, Dec 12: Union Minister for State Home Affairs Nityanand Rai informed Lok Sabha on Tuesday in a written reply that, as per the data provided by the Government of the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir, 46,631 Kashmiri migrant families comprising 1,57,967 individuals are registered with the Relief Organisation (Migrant), J-K, who had to migrate from the valley due to security reasons.

MoS Rai, in a written reply to the questions of Lok Sabha MP Kalaben Mohanbhai Delkar, informed the Lower House that, as per the data provided by the Government of Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir, 46,631 Kashmiri migrant families comprising 1,57,967 individuals are registered with the Relief Organisation (Migrant), J-K, who had to migrate from the valley due to security reasons. In addition, there are several Kashmiri migrant families who have migrated to other parts of the country.

“The Government has taken several measures to rehabilitate the Kashmiri Migrants back into the valley, including the 5,675 Kashmiri migrants who have been provided government employment,” Rai added

MoS Home Rai further said in a written reply that, in order to provide accommodation to the Kashmiri migrants who are provided government employment in the Kashmir valley, 6,000 transit accommodation units are being constructed, out of which 880 flats have been completed.

“The Government of Jammu and Kashmir has launched an online portal in August 2021 wherein Kashmiri migrants can lodge online grievances with regards to encroachment, change of title, Mutation and distress sale. To date, 2924 Kanals and 19.55 Marlas land have been retrieved,” Rai said in a written reply.

Rai further informed Lok Sabha that they issued ration cards to those Kashmiri migrant families who don’t have ration cards. Issued Ayushman Sehat Cards to those Kashmiri migrant families that have been registered for the issuance of domicile certificates.

“Extend the benefits of social security schemes to Kashmiri migrant families, especially Ladli Beti, marriage Assistance and likewise. Launch of online services for registration and issuance of certificates. So far, 160856 domicile certificates, 2,035 Resident of Backward Area (RBA) certificates, 902 EWS certificates and 31,672 migrant certificates have been issued,” he said. (Agencies)