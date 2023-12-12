England Looking To Build After Positive 2023 Rugby World Cup

Not much was expected from England heading into the 2023 Rugby World Cup but the Red Rose found themselves just minutes away from reaching the final in Paris.

A late comeback from eventual winners South Africa was their undoing in the semi-finals but there were plenty of positives England can take forward into 2024.

England Raised Eyebrows In France

Admittedly England found themselves in a favourable pool and on the easier side of the draw at the World Cup but they still had to avoid any slip-ups. The English, who are 5/1 in the odds on rugby union to win the 2024 Six Nations, managed to top a pool which included Argentina, Japan, Samoa and Chile. Head coach Steve Borthwick and his side were certainly given a scare by the Samoans but still came out on top 18-17 to finish top of the pile.



It was Fiji who awaited in the quarter-finals and England once again struggled at times against Pacific Island opponents. However, the Red Rose showed their composure and class in the final stages to get over the line and beat the Flying Fijians 30-24. Reigning world champions South Africa were expected to steamroll England in the semis but Borthwick’s side showed they were able to go toe-to-toe with arguably the best team on the planet. Matching the Springboks’ physicality, England were leading going into the dying moments before a fightback from South Africa saw the Boks prevail 16-15.

Foundations For England To Build On

It was a heartbreaking ending to England’s World Cup title hopes in France but, after winning the third-place play-off, Borthwick will have learnt plenty about his squad ahead of the 2024 Six Nations Championship. England have ground to make up if they are to win the annual northern hemisphere competition, with Ireland and France the teams to catch. The task for the Red Rose has been made all the more challenging with the news skipper Owen Farrell has made himself unavailable for the tournament.



Ireland and France will both be wondering about what might have been as they too fell short in their quest to lift the Webb Ellis Cup for the very first time. The Irish swept all before them to win the Grand Slam in the 2023 Six Nations and have an intriguing clash with France in their opening game in Paris. France should certainly be in the mix for the title again in 2024 after just being edged out by the Irish in their title decider in Dublin. England will face Ireland and France in their last two games of the Six Nations, with the Irish heading to Twickenham, before the English face the French in Paris. Borthwick will be hoping his side go into that final game at the Stade de France with a shot at the title but it certainly won’t be easy.

England are a side in transition but there was enough at the World Cup to suggest brighter times are ahead. The 2024 Six Nations will be the perfect acid test to see where the Red Rose stand in the northern hemisphere.