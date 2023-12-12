J&K | Kashmir Willow Clefts Worth Rs 50 Lakh Seized, 1 Held

Jammu, Dec 12: Police on Tuesday seized 6,250 Kashmir willow clefts worth Rs 50 lakh and detained a truck driver in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kathua district, officials said.

A police team intercepted a truck on its way to Punjab from Kathua at Toll Plaza in Lakhanpur area, they said.

During checking, the truck was found to be loaded with suspected willow clefts. They seized the truck and detained driver Kuldeep Singh of Jalandhar, they said.

The truck is loaded with 5,000 full size plain double Kashmir willow cleft, 750 full size plain single Kashmir willow cleft and 500 full size plain STR Kashmir willow cleft, they said adding that Range Forest Officer along with his team was also present on the spot.

As the matter pertains to the Forest Department, in this regard, the said vehicle loaded with willow cleft and driver handed over to the department for verification and legal proceedings, they said. (Agencies)