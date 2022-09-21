460th Urs of Sheikh Hamza Makhdoom observed

Excelsior Correspondent

Srinagar, Sept 21: The 460th annual Urs of Hazrat Sheikh Hamza Makhdoom was today observed with reverence and respect at his shrine situated at the southern slope of the Hari Parbat in the old city.

On the occasion, scores of devotees from across Kashmir reached the shrine where they paid their obeisance at the grave of the saint who died in 1576 CE at the age of 52.

Peerzada Shahid Jeelani Makhdoomi, Sajadah Nisheen of the shrine said that the gatherings on the shrine start from 11th Safar, which is the second month of the Islamic Calendar, and continue till 24th Safar.

“During these days, various special gatherings are held during which the faithful recall the teachings of Sheikh Hamza Makhdoom; during these days, people from across Kashmir and even outside J&K reach here and pay their respects at the shrine,” he said.

On the arrangements, he said that the Waqf board took care of everything and the arrangements were up to the mark. “They have ensured that the people visiting the shrine are facilitated at every step,” he said.

It is to be noted here that during his life, Hazrat Sheikh Hamza Makhdoom preached Islam and called upon the people to follow the right path for the betterment of their life as well as the hereafter.

It was due to him that a large chunk of Kashmir’s population followed the Hanafi jurisprudence. He was born in 1494 CE in the Tujjar area of North Kashmir’s Sopore.