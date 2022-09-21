Founder’s Day celebrated with gaiety, fervour

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Sept 21: MHAC School Nagbani celebrated Maharaja Hari Singh’s birthday with great pomp and show in the School premises, here today.

The founder father of the School was paid rich floral tributes by the chief guest, Major General Goverdhan Singh Jamwal, AVSM Dogra Rattan, an Ex member J&K Legislative Council, while the School ARO, Alok Betab was also accompanied the chief guest besides the staff and students of the School.

The celebrations commenced with a ‘Havan Yajna’. A divine flavour was added to the atmosphere with melodious resounding ‘Bhajans and Mantras’. A dance drama was presented by the students showcasing the life of Maharaja Hari Singh and the social reforms done by him.

In his address the chief guest threw light on Maharaja Hari Singh’s contribution towards education describing him as the great visionary ruler of the State. The chief guest spoke high about the School in glowing terms. ARO Alok Betab proposed a vote of thanks to the esteemed chief guest and all the dignitaries.

Keeping alive the philanthropic works of the Maharaja, the programme culminated with the chanting of ‘Shantipath’, followed by a community lunch was also organized on a very large scale on this auspicious day.