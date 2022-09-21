SIA raids premises of Head Constable, Dubai-based man

Investigations in terror funding case

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Sept 21: Going ahead with crackdown against terror funding and networks in Jammu and Kashmir, the State Investigation Agency (SIA) today conducted raids at multiple locations in Bhatindi in Jammu and Kulgam district of South Kashmir.

The raids were carried out to investigate involvement of policeman in a case of suspected funding , fake passport and involvement of duo in various sections of law and accumulation of properties beyond their known sources of income.

Click here to watch video

The persons whose houses were raided include an absconder Abu Bakar in Bhatindi area of Jammu city , who is hiding in Dubai and the residence of another accused Head Constable Mohammad Ramzan Rishi in Kulgam area of South Kashmir who is also involved in same charges besides preparing a fake passport on his own name and using the same for travelling abroad by concealing his real identity .

“We are investigating to see if he (Ramzan) was also involved in terror funding as he has a number of accounts with transactions running into crores,” an official said.

Denying bail to Ramzan yesterday, a local court observed that the police report about his 16 bank accounts with transactions of around Rs 6 crore and his contact with 10 foreign mobile numbers pointed towards the seriousness of the matter.

The police investigation has also revealed that Ramzan had visited many parts of the country, including Mumbai, Uttar Pradesh and Goa. He used numerous mobile applications and VPN (virtual private network) for communication purposes.

The SIA also found that Ramzan procured several PAN cards using fake documents. He also travelled abroad using the forged documents

The case in which raids were conducted is related to the duping public of their hard earned money on many fake assurances , promises and also indulging in serious immoral activities having dangerous security implications for the UT, the officials said .

During the course of raids at two places, search parties seized various incriminating material having direct bearing on investigation of the case viz a viz terror funding etc.

“Besides, analysis of the material would follow and leads that emerge would become the basis for further investigation in suspected case of terror funding,” the officials said.

It is pertinent to mention here that the searches were aimed at dismantling the terror ecosystem across Jammu and Kashmir by identifying various Over Ground Workers, terror supporters and against those who are involved in facilitating unlawful activities concerning the national security.

The raids were carried out in coordination with concerned district police and district administration. The SIA action came just days after the counter terror agency got a strict direction from the Union Home Ministry to uproot the entire network of organised terror gangs involved in various unlawful activities in Jammu and Kashmir.

A senior officer of the agency said that through the concept of zero tolerance against the terror in whatever form it may be, it will be dealt with an iron hand .

“As such keeping this in mind, the efforts will continue against such elements by unearthing them from any level of depth, no matter whether they are inside or operating from outside the country. We will get them at any cost . They can run but they can’t hide,” the officer said.