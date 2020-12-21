43 years too small period for R&B to complete just 30 kms Kandi-Khawas road in Rajouri

*Rs 76 cr CRF project for road upgradation also in limbo

Gopal Sharma

JAMMU, Dec 21: Despite the lapse of 43 years and laying of foundation stones by the two formers Chief Ministers including Late Sheikh Mohd Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti, just 30 kms Kandi (Kotranka)- Khawas road has still remained a distant dream for the population of over 1.5 lakh in district Rajouri.

Described as the ‘orphan baby’ of the respective previous governments by the locals from remote Khawas belt of Rajouri, this road project also did not show much progress or invited attention of the Administration during Governor’s rule in the past. It is surprising that long 43 years have proved too, small period for the PW(R&B) department to complete this road project.

Sources told the Excelsior that the then Chief Minister of J&K, Sheikh Mohd Abdullah had laid foundation stone for 30 kms, Kandi (Kotranka)-Khawas Road in district Rajouri in presence of local NC leader Lt Ch Mohd Hussain (former Minister) in 1977. They said that road to Khawas from Kandi and Mogla (Kalakote side) to Khawas, is the most popular demand of the people of this remote belt for the last over five decades but their dream to see a good pucca road in their life time has still remained dream even after 43 years of work at snail’s pace. The funds worth crores have been spent on the construction and maintenance of this road but unfortunately, it still remained incomplete.

“During elections every time, this road had remained the prime demand of the voters of the area but they received only false assurances from leaders. The people felt duped every time as the promise with them was not fulfilled till date. Many times locals of the area threatened to boycott elections but were later ropped in by the political leaders. There is another popular demand of bridge over Patti Nallah on Mogla-Tredu-Khawas road (from Kalakote side) as well, which has not been conceded till today,” sources adedd.

Sources further added that during PDP-BJP rule, the then Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti, in presence of Dy Chief Minister Dr Nirmal Singh (BJP), R&B Minister Naeem Akhtar (PDP); Food, Civil Supplies & Consumer Affairs Minister, Ch Zulfkar Ali (PDP); Sheep & Animal Husbandry Minister Abdul Ghani Kohli (BJP) and Member Parliament from Jammu-Rajouri-Poonch Constituency, Jugal Kishore Sharma (BJP) on March 14, 2017 again laid foundation stone for the upgrdation of this 30 kms Kandi-Khawas road under Central Road Fund (CRF) project. But unfortunately, after achieving hardly 20 percent progress, the work has been abandoned on the road for the last over one year due to paucity of funds.

Former Sarpanch, Hubi-Kandi, Shafi Choudhary said the foundation stone has been erected at Kotranka town on the road side, reminding people of the ‘PDP-BJP initiative’ but they are pained to observe that work again has been abandoned on this Rs 76 crore road upgradation project from Kotranka to Khawas Tehsil/ Block headquarters. He said hardly road widening/ earth work on nearly 4-5 kms has been executed by the agency during last three and half years. Two years time had been given to the contractor by the authorities and even contactor himself had publicaly declared during function at Kotranka that he will complete this road in two years but till now over 3 years and 8 months time has passed, hardly 20 % work has not been executed on the road, he added.

Referring to worst condition of this road, another Sarpanch- Gian Singh from Khawas said that Sumo operators avoid to operate on this route due to Kucha, rough and dangerous road. No agency maintains it. It takes more than four hours to cover just 30 kms distance. Hardly, private Tata Sumos or load carriers operate on this route. People are made to risk their lives while using this road. No body seems to be accountable for the completion of this project, the Sarpanch said.

Farooq Inqlabi, Sarpanch from Kewal village said no culverts, retaining walls or other works have been executed on this road. “When it rains, the road is closed for days together. This road is a virtual death trap. Even Government officials from outside who are posted at Khawas tehsil avoid to use this road as it is very dangerous and risky. The R&B do not perform maintenance work but funds worth lakhs every year are drawn as maintenance expenses. There are large potholes, broken paces uncovered stones and rocks all along the road. The vehicles often get damaged which ply on this road. The Govt must hold probe into the expenditure till date on this road,” Inqlabi said.

Executive Engineer, PW(R&B) Rajouri, Zubair Choudhary when contacted said that flow of funds from Central Government under CRF for this project was very slow. He claimed that contractor- CP Gupta from Jammu has been assigned the work. Zubair said till now, works worth over Rs 13 crore have been executed. There is liability of contractor in crores which has remained unpaid for long and he has stopped the work. A few days ago, some Rs 5 crore amount has been released in his favour and he has been asked to resume the work, the X-En maintained.

Zubair further claimed that about 40% cutting/ road widening work has been executed during last three years. “It will not be fair to give any time limit for completion of this road under such circumstances but claimed that three years time had been given to the contractor during the launch of work. For the maintenance of this road, it is the responsibility of the contractor,” the X-En added.