Govt least interested in establishment of full-fledged Boards

Management of Shiv Khori, Sukrala Devi, Bala Sundari shrines

*No step initiatedeven after amendments in Acts by MHA

Mohinder Verma

JAMMU, Dec 21: In a testimony of non-serious approach towards three highly revered religious places of Jammu region, the Government has failed to establish full-fledged Boards for better administration, management and governance of Shri Shiv Khori Shrine in Reasi district and Shri Mata Sukrala Devi and Shri Mata Bala Sundari Shrines in Kathua district.

As per the Jammu and Kashmir Shri Shiv Khori Shrine Act, 2008 and Shri Mata Sukrala Devi and Shri Mata Bala Sundari Shrine Act, 2013, the administration, management and governance of these shrines and shrine fund vest in the respective Boards. These Boards are supposed to provide all the facilities for the convenience of the pilgrims and undertake developmental activities concerning the shrines and in the adjoining areas.

These Boards are comprised of Divisional Commissioner (Chairperson), Deputy Commissioner Reasi (Vice-Chairperson in respect of Shiv Khori Shrine) and Deputy Commissioner Kathua (Vice-Chairperson in respect of Shri Mata Sukrala Devi and Shri Mata Bala Sundari Shrines), Chief Executive Officer of Shri Mata Vaishnodevi Shrine Board or his nominee (Member) and Director Tourism Jammu (Member).

Moreover, there is provision for nomination of two persons, who in the opinion of the Government have distinguished themselves in the service of Hindu religion or culture; one woman, who in the opinion of the Government has distinguished herself in the service of Hindu religion or culture or social work especially in regard to advancement of women and two persons who have distinguished themselves in the administration, legal affairs, financial matters and journalism etc.

Following completion of tenure of earlier non-official members several years back the Government was supposed to make fresh nominations so as to establish full-fledged Boards but till date no serious attention has been paid towards this vital aspect despite the fact that Sub-Section 3 of Section 13 of these two Acts clearly state that no business of the Boards shall be transacted at any meeting unless at least seven members are present, official sources told EXCELSIOR.

“Even otherwise the official members have not convened any meeting of these two Boards during the past quite long time to deliberate on the issues confronting these three revered shrines”, they disclosed, adding “informal discussion, if any, taken place doesn’t carry any importance especially in the light of the provisions of the Acts”.

In the month of April this year, the Union Ministry of Home Affairs had carried out amendments in these two Acts through Jammu and Kashmir Reorganization (Adaptation of State Laws) Order in order to pave the way for nomination of non-J&K residents as non-official members of these two Shrine Boards.

These amendments were not aimed at debaring the personalities of J&K from being nominated as non-official members of these Shrine Boards but were carried out to widen the scope on the analogy of Shri Mata Vaishnodevi Shrine Board and Shri Amarnath Shrine Board, which have a number of distinguished personalities from different parts of the country as their members.

“Even after amendments in the Acts no serious step has been initiated by the Government to nominate the non-official members of two Shrine Boards and this is clear indication of indifferent approach towards better administration, management and governance of Shri Shiv Khori Shrine in Reasi district and Shri Mata Sukrala Devi and Shri Mata Bala Sundari Shrines in Kathua district”, sources further said.

When contacted, some officers, who are directly associated with these two Shrine Boards, admitted that in the absence of full-fledged Boards no meetings could be convened during the past quite long time.

“There are numerous aspects of these shrines which need urgent attention. Moreover, there is a dire need to create additional facilities for the pilgrims particularly in respect of Shri Mata Sukrala Devi and Shri Mata Bala Sundari Shrines but the absence of full-fledged Boards is creating obstacles in taking decisions”, they further said.

It is pertinent to mention here that these Boards have the duties to arrange for the proper performance of worship at the shrines; to make arrangements for the safe custody of the funds, valuables, properties and jewelleries and for the preservation of the Shrine Fund; to undertake the developmental activities in the shrine area; to make arrangements for imparting of religious instructions and general education and to ensure efficient management, maintenance and administration of the shrines.