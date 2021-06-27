415 COVID-19 cases, eight deaths in Jammu and Kashmir in last 24 hours

JAMMU: Jammu and Kashmir today reported 415 new COVID-19 cases and eight deaths in the last 24 hours.

As per government data, 171 of the fresh cases were reported from Jammu division and 244 from Kashmir taking the overall case tally to 3,14,731.

Of the eight fresh fatalities, four each were reported from Kashmir and Jammu divisions pushing the death toll in J&K to 4,304, data said.

As per data, 745 COVID-19 patients recovered in J&K in the last 24 hours—166 from Jammu division and 579 from Kashmir.

That effectively leaves a total of 5,292 active COVID-19 cases in J&K- 2,109 in Jammu and 3,183 in Kashmir.

A total of 3,05,135 patients- 1,15,126 in Jammu and 1,90,009 in Kashmir- have recovered from the deadly viral disease.