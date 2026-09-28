4 vehicles seized for illegal mining

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, Sept 27: Police today seized four vehicles, including two tractors, a JCB and a dumper, involved in illegal extraction and transportation of minerals in south Kashmir's Shopian district.

A police spokesperson said a police party from Police Station Shopian, during routine patrolling, intercepted and seized two tractors involved in illegal extraction and transportation of minerals without valid royalty documents. "FIR No. 201/2026 has been registered at Police Station Shopian under relevant provisions of law and investigation has been initiated," he said.

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In a separate action, a police party from Police Station Zainapora intercepted and seized a JCB and a dumper allegedly involved in illegal extraction and transportation of minerals without mandatory permission, the spokesperson said.

A case under FIR No. 125/2026 has been registered at Police Station Zainapora and investigation is underway.