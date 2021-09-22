4 Sticky Bombs Destroyed, 40 Days After Recovery In J&K’s Poonch

Poonch, Sept 22: Forty-days after four sticky bombs were recovered along with an Improvised Explosive Device (IED), police on Wednesday.

The bombs were destroyed along banks of a river near Bharirakh in Mendhar, a police officer said.

Besides SHO Manzoor Kohli, SDPO Mendhar Z A Jaffri were present when the bombs were destroyed.

The SDPO said that the bombs, recovered along with an IED on August 13 in Mendhar, were destroyed on the directions of a court.

The bombs were claimed to have been recovered at a joint naka by BSF, police and army.

“During checking a suspicious person identified as Mehmood Hussain son of Mohammad Munshi of Kasbalari was apprehended and during his personal search an IED having four sticky bombs and an amount of rupees 10500 have been recovered from his possession,” the officials had said, adding, “In this regard an FIR no.313/2021 u/s 23 ULAPA has been registered in police station Mendhar.” (Agencies)