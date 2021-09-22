J&K Govt sacks 6 employees over ‘terror links’, 2 cops among those dismissed

JAMMU, Sept 22: The Jammu and Kashmir government on Wednesday sacked six of its employees for allegedly having terror links and working as over ground workers. Among those dismissed were two police constables.

“The designated committee in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir for scrutinizing and recommending cases under Article 311(2)(c) of the Constitution of India recommended the dismissal of six employees from the government service for having terror links and working as OGW,” said sources.

The dismissed government employees include Abdul Hamid Wani, Jaffer Hussain Butt, Mohd Rafi Butt, Liyaqat Ali Kakroo, Tariq Mehmood Kohl and Showkat Ahmad Khan.

Among the government employees, Abdul Hamid Wani, a resident of Bijbehara in Anantnag district has been working as a teacher. Sources said Wani was district commander of terrorist outfit Allah Tigers, before being in government service. He reportedly secured employment without any selection process, by leveraging Jamaat-e-Islami (JeI) influence. He was among key speakers and organizers of the 2016 Chalo Programmes following the terrorist Burhan Wani encounter. He allegedly propagates secessionist ideology.

Jaffer Hussain Butt, a resident of Kishtwar was working as a Constable in Jammu and Kashmir Police. He was arrested by the Police and chargesheeted by NIA in 2019. He is presently on bail since September 30, 2019. The investigation has revealed that he provided his car to Hizb-ul-Mujahideen (HM) terrorists and facilitated their safe movement.

Mohd Rafi Butt, a resident of Kishtwar has been working as Junior Assistant in Road and Building Department. He allegedly provided logistic support to the HM terrorists in Kishtwar and provided them a safe environment to execute terror plans. He was arrested by NIA and is presently on bail.

Liyaqat Ali Kakroo, a resident of Baramulla has been working as a teacher since 1983. He was arrested in 2001 which revealed that he was a locally trained terrorist. Explosive substance and a huge cache of arms was recovered from his possession. He was later detained under Public Safety Act (PSA) for two years in 2002. In 2021 again, two grenades were recovered from his possession.

Tariq Mehmood Kohl, a resident of Poonch has been serving as a Range Officer in Forest Department. He was allegedly involved in the smuggling of illegal arms, ammunition, explosives including hard drugs and fake Indian currency notes (FICN) from Pakistan. Sources said he remained in touch with active militants. In police records, he is an overground worker (OGW). Kohl was arrested in 2010.

Lastly, Showkat Ahmad Khan a resident of Budgam was serving as a constable in Jammu and Kashmir Police. He was involved in looting weapons from the house of a Member Legislative Council, with whom he had remained posted as a PSO. A case has been registered against him at Rajbagh Police station. He was detained under PSA on August 8. 2019. (Agencies)