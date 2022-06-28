4 excavators, 4 dumpers involved in illegal mining seized

Excelsior Correspondent

KATHUA, June 28: The Geology and Mining Department, Kathua today seized four heavy excavators and four dumpers from the twin spots of Dagger Nallah and Bani Nallah. The action was taken by a team of the Department headed by District Mineral Officer, Rajinder Singh along with field staff.

The Department in a handout issued here, today said the illegal mining has also affected the aquatic life and flow of water in the Nallahs.

It said the action was initiated on the complaints of local people of Bani about illegal operation and mining activities in two nallahs. The team during the visit found deep pits and digging spots around crusher units where excavators were used for lifting minor minerals from the nallahs. All the tools and vehicles were seized on the spot by the District Mineral Officer.

After the seizure, the machinery and tools were kept in the possession of nearest police incharge Dhaggar and Bani on challans for further action as per the rules of Geology and Mining Department. One more dumper carrying minerals without Form-A near Hutmaska was also penalized.

En-route, the team of the Mining Department also inspected different illegal mining spots in rivulets and nallahs of Basholi and Bani.

The team advised consumers to purchase minerals from legal sources only and stay away from illegal miners and illegal mining practices too. Deputy Commissioner, Rahul Pandey has already instructed the mining Department for tightening the noose around the violators.