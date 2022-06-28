Member NCM Rinchen Lhamo visits Paddar

Excelsior Correspondent

KISHTWAR, June 28: Member National Commission for Minorities (NCM), Rinchen Lhamo today visited Gulab Garh Paddar of Kishtwar and held an interaction with Himalayan Buddhist Cultural Society(HBCS) Paddar and other minority communities.

She was accompanied by SDM Paddar Rishi Kumar Sharma; District Social Welfare Officer Kishtwar, Zubair Ahmed; CDPO Drabshalla, Farhat Shamim and other concerned.

In her welcome address, President of Himalayan Buddhist Cultural Society Paddar Padma Laton appreciated Lhamo’s maiden visit to Paddar and the kind concern for the welfare of minorities of Paddar area.

While addressing the meeting, Member NCM, Rinchen Lhamo, who was chief guest on the occasion, spoke on the objectives of the National Minorities Commission in safeguarding the interest of minorities and uplifting them with various welfare schemes.

She added that the Minority Commission is always ready to address their grievances and work for their welfare in every possible way.

She also spoke on various social, educational and economical schemes for the welfare of various minority communities.

She elaborated about various welfare schemes and scholarships of the Ministry of Minority Affairs, GoI and stressed for awareness on mission mode basis so that benefits percolate to the ground level.

On the occasion, local representatives of minorities’ community raised various issues to the member of the National Commission for Minorities and submitted their memorandum.

Taking note of their issues, Rinchen Lhamo assured them that their issues will be resolved at the earliest.

A felicitation ceremony for the minority School teachers and social workers was also held on the occasion.