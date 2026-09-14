4 drug peddlers arrested

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, Sept 13: Police today arrested four drug-peddlers and recovered contraband in three separate operations in Anantnag and Kulgam districts of south Kashmir.

A police spokesperson said In Anantnag's Bijbehara area, a police party conducting naka checking on the Katriteng-Waghama Road apprehended two persons and recovered 4.49 grams of brown sugar from their possession.

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The two were identified as Ubaid Rashid Dar, a resident of Waghama, and Javaid Ahmad Parray, a resident of Jablipora.

An FIR, No. 259/2026, was registered at Police Station Bijbehara and an investigation has been initiated, the spokesperson said.

In another operation, a police party conducting routine checking near Batapora Bridge in Anantnag apprehended Shahid Maqsood Khuroo, a resident of Guri Kharipora, and recovered charas from his possession, according to the spokesperson.

Police registered FIR No. 303/2026 at Police Station Anantnag and launched an investigation into the case, the spokesperson said.

Meanwhile, in Kulgam, police arrested another drug peddler during dynamic naka checking at Sopat near the Ziyarat Sharif Link Road in the jurisdiction of Police Station Devsar, the spokesperson said. "The naka party intercepted a suspicious person and recovered a polythene bag containing 746 grams of charas-like substance from his possession," he said.

The arrested person was identified as Rouf Ahmad Dar, a resident of Gund Tankipora, police said.

FIR No. 65/2026 was registered at Police Station Devsar and an investigation has been set into motion, the spokesperson said.