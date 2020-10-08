4 die of COVID in Valley, 420 fresh cases

Fayaz Bukhari

SRINAGAR, Oct 8: Kashmir reported 420 new coronavirus cases taking the Jammu and Kashmir tally to 81793 while four persons died of COVID-19 in Valley taking the J&K death toll to 1293.

An official said that Srinagar reported 186, Budgam 52, Baramulla 71, Pulwama 22, Kupwara 15, Anantnag 21, Bandipora 18, Ganderbal 24, Kulgam 7 and Shopian 4 fresh cases of COVID-19 today.

With these fresh cases Srinagar has 16164 positive cases with 1776 active, 14078 recovered, 310 deaths; Baramulla has 4761 positive cases with 1448 active, 3187 recovered, 126 deaths; Pulwama reported 4169 positive cases with 352 active cases, 3745 recovered, 72 deaths; Kulgam has 2317 positive cases with 86 active, 2188 recoveries, 43 deaths; Shopian has 2079 positive cases with 151 active, 1896 recovered, 32 deaths; Anantnag district has 3707 positive cases with 313 active, 3325 recovered, 69 deaths; Budgam has 5263 positive cases with 766 active and 4408 recovered, 89 deaths; Kupwara has 3827 positive cases with 643 active, 3114 recovered, 70 deaths; Bandipora has 3646 positive cases with 398 active, 3207 recovered, 41 deaths and Ganderbal has 3075 positive cases with 265 active cases, 2780 recoveries and 30 deaths.

A dentist was among nine health workers who tested positive in Uri area of Baramulla district today.

These health workers tested positive in Boniyar area of Uri. Three among them are working as volunteer health workers at the health facility. The six other persons tested positive for COVID-19 at sub-district hospital in Block Uri.

The six health workers were shifted to COVID19 Hospital at Warikha Boniyar and the remaining patients advised to go for home isolation with all precautionary measures.

The COVID samples were taken through Rapid Antigen Testing (RAT) at SDH Uri and PHC Boniyar.

And out of 81793 positive cases, 11482 are active, 69020 have recovered and 1291 have died including 882 in Kashmir division.

So far 1780540 samples were processed. Of them, 1698747 tested negative and 81793 positive.

Moreover, 375 more COVID-19 patients have recovered and were discharged from various hospitals in Kashmir valley.

And Kashmir reported four more COVID-19 deaths today taking the Jammu and Kashmir death toll to 1293.

With these deaths 1293 people have succumbed to the virus in Jammu and Kashmir so far including 884 from the Valley.

Srinagar district with 310 deaths topped the list followed by Baramulla 126, Budgam 89, Pulwama 73, Kupwara 71, Anantnag 69, Kulgam 43, Bandipora 41, Shopian 32 and Ganderbal 30.