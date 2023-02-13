4 dead bodies airlifted from Kupwara to Tangdhar

Excelsior Correspondent

KUPWARA, Feb 13: Dead bodies of 4 Tangdhar residents were airlifted in a chopper provided by border security forces from Kupwara to Tangdhar today on Monday.

Bodies of four residents of Karnah who passed away in different hospitals of Srinagar and had got stuck at DH Handwara due to closure of Chowkibal-Tangdar road and Snow avalanche threat at Sadhna pass, reached Tangdar helipad on Monday. The dead bodies were received by SDM Karnah Dr.Gulzar Ahmad Rather, Officers of BSF and army authorities.

Deputy commissioner Kupwara Dr. Doifode Sagar Dattatray made fervent requisitions to B.S.F authorities for providing chopper service to airlift the dead bodies from Kupwara to Tangdhar.

Earlier, bodies were evacuated in an ambulance from district Hospital Handwara at 8.55 A.M to Zangli helipad from where they were dispatched to Tangdar at 9.24 A.M.

Meanwhile, 3 critical patients along with their 3 attendants and a Medical Assistant were airlifted to Kupwara by the chopper on its return to Kupwara.

The people of Karnah subdivision along with bereaved families have extended their gratitude to Deputy Commissioner Kupwara, Dr.Doifode Sagar Dattatray and Border security forces for making it possible for them to take the bodies back to their native places despite harsh weather conditions in the area.

In another good effort on Sunday, on the requisitions of Deputy Commissioner Kupwara, 3 patients and 3 students were airlifted from Tangdar to Kupwara in a civil administration helicopter.

Pertinently, efforts are on to open the Chowkibal-Tangdar road by Beacon authorities, but Snow avalanche threat at Sadna Pass is hampering the efforts of opening the road for vehicular traffic.