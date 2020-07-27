4 cops from Women Cell, 4 of Kathua family among 162 +ve

5 more officials of pvt Rlys company positive

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, July 27: One hundred and sixty two more persons today tested positive for the virus in Jammu region including four constables from Women Cell Doda, five employees of a private company working for the Railways, four members of a family from Ward No. 10 Kathua, a police constable from Nehru Market Police Post and a number of security personnel. Twenty four persons, all of them locals with no travel history, today tested positive in Kishtwar district.

Click here to watch video

Thirty seven persons today tested positive for COVID-19 in Jammu district including an elderly couple from Sector-D Talab Tillo, two Assistant Sub Inspectors (ASIs) of ITBP, who had returned from Jodhpur in Rajasthan and Kanpur in Uttar Pradesh, three Biharis who were putting up at Marh and a police constable from Amb Gharota posted at Nehru Market Police Post.

The Police Post has been contained and all personnel deployed there including Police Post Incharge Sub Inspector Sumit Sharma have been isolated and subjected to testing for COVID-19.

Other positives of Jammu district include a young girl from Bharat Nagar Talab Tillo, 50 and 52 years old persons from Sainik Colony, a youth from Rani Talab Digiana, two persons from Akhnoor including one Bihari, an IRP constable from Mishriwalla, a man from Fatehpur Salarian, RS Pura, a police constable from Chadkh Bishnah, an elderly citizen from Sangrampur, two youth from Chinore, 42-year-old from Nagrota, 26-year-old youth from Channi, 48-year-old from Channi Rama and two elderly persons from Sunjwan.

Twenty four persons today reported Corona positive n Kishtwar district including 23 hailing from Containment Zones of Drabshalla and Chatroo and were contacts of COVID patients.

Two of them were women, District Magistrate Rajinder Singh Tara told the Excelsior saying they were sampled after Corona cases had surfaced in the two villages. Fourteen persons found positive today had already been isolated from their families and kept in administrative quarantine, he said.

A tailor master from Kishtwar town has also reported positive for the virus, he added.

Fifteen persons today tested positive for Coronavirus in Udhampur district including three police constable and two CRPF jawans.

Deputy Commissioner Udhampur Dr Piyush Singla said three persons from Lambi Gali tested positive during random sampling while a pregnant woman reported positive from Chopra Shop area.

Other positives of the district were 73-year-old woman from Jib Majalata, 23-year-old woman from Jassarkot, 72-year-old patient who was under treatment at ASCOMS Sidhra, 65-year-old woman from Karan Nagar, a youth from Meer Panchairi with travel history of Bangalore and a contact of positive person.

Thirteen persons reported positive for the virus in Samba district. Two of them were pregnant women from Bainglar and Kararian, SSP Samba Shakti Pathak said.

Rest of positives of the district belonged to Mansar, Ghagwal, Vijaypur, Barian and Garh Mandi. Five positives were travelers from Haryana, Madhya Pradesh, New Delhi, Jharkhand and Rajasthan.

Twenty persons reported COVID positive in Rajouri district including four BSF jawans posted at Dhangri and two police personnel of the District Police Lines (DPL).

More positives of Rajouri district hailed from Peer Kanju (three), Bhela Colony, Kheora, Budhal and Ward No. 7 Nowshera one each. The Nowshera positive was a Municipal Committee employee. Three persons tested positive at Sial Sui while two others were travelers.

Five more employees of a private company working for Railways were among 15 persons who reported positive for the virus in Ramban district today.

A pregnant woman from Ramban, three persons with travel history of Anantnag, Kupwara and Srinagar, three persons from Red Zones of Tethat, Chamalwas and Gund Tethat and two from Khari Banihal also tested positive, Chief Medical Officer (CMO) Ramban Dr Mohammad Fareed Bhat said.

Of 15 persons who reported Corona positive in Doda district, four were police persons-two male and two female-deployed at Women Cell Doda, SSP Doda Mumtaz Ahmad said, adding the Women Cell has been contained. A Revenue Department official from Gandoh also tested positive today. Rest of the positives in the district were contacts and travelers, Ahmad added.

In Reasi district, 11 persons reported Corona positive including six CRPF personnel deployed at Dhirti Panthal in Katra, one JKP jawan hailing from Ghagwal, three persons from Chajroo Mahore, all of whom were service providers and a youth from Budhan Mahore.

Ten persons have reported positive in Kathua district.

They included four members of a family from Ward No. 10 Kathua, who were contacts of a positive person from Gadigarh Jammu, an Army jawans, an ITBP personnel and rest travelers.

Meanwhile, 1311 persons crossed Lakhanpur to enter Jammu and Kashmir during last 24 hours, DC Kathua OP Bhagat said.

Three persons including a head constable posted at DPL Poonch tested positive today.

SSP Poonch Ramesh Angral said the head constable who hailed from Mendhar was on way to hometown after testing positive. He was nabbed at Bhimber Gali check post and shifted for isolation. A Bihari and another traveler also tested positive in Poonch.

With today’s positives, Jammu region now has 3933 Corona cases including 1790 active. As many as 2120 patients have recovered while there have been 23 Corona related casualties.

As many as 112 patients were today treated and discharged from various COVID hospitals in Jammu region including 57 in Rajouri district, 14 Kishtwar, 13 in Kathua, 10 in Samba, nine in Jammu, six Doda and three in Ramban.

Meanwhile, 21 more persons today tested positive for Coronavirus in the Union Territory of Ladakh including 20 in Leh and one in Kargil district.

Ladakh now has 1306 Corona cases—541 in Leh and 765 in Kargil and 236 active cases including 193 in Leh and 43 in Kargil while 1066 patients have recovered. There were four Corona casualties in Ladakh.