Ensure strict enforcement of SOPs, guidelines during Eid shopping: Advisor Khan

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, July 27: Advisor to Lieutenant Governor, Farooq Khan today chaired a meeting to review market checking and availability of essential commodities and sacrificial animals in view of the Eid ul Azha festival.

The meeting was attended by Divisional Commissioner Kashmir, Pandurang K Pole; Inspector General of Police Kashmir, Vijay Kumar; Director Food, Civil Supplies & Consumer Affairs (FCS&CA), Bashir Ahmed Khan and other concerned.

During the meeting, the Advisor was briefed about the steps being taken for Eid ul Azha arrangements and establishment of different teams for market checking to keep strict vigil on prices, profiteering, black-marketing of essential commodities and the adherence of rate lists during the festive days.

The meeting was told that 16 locations across Srinagar have been designated for buying sacrificial animals for Eid ul Azha while apprising the Advisor about other arrangements made for the Eid celebrations.

Similarly, it was told that several locations in other towns of Kashmir division have been designated for the buying of sacrificial animals.

Speaking on the occasion, Advisor Khan directed Div Com Kashmir and IGP Kashmir to ensure strict enforcement of rate lists of sacrificial animals and other essential commodities during the period.

It was given out that there is sufficient stock supply in Kashmir with respect to Rice, Atta, Kerosene oil, LPG and other fuel supplies.

Director FCS&CA informed the Advisor that the ration for the month of July has already been allotted to people while the ration for the month of August would be issued shortly.

Advisor Khan said that as the administration has decided to allow opening of markets for three days in wake of Eid shopping, he directed the officers to enforce SOPs and other guidelines in all Kashmir markets during this period.

”There will be a huge rush during these festive days as all the vendors, stall owners and shop keepers will reopen their business for Eid ul Azha shopping. These street vendors and roadside stalls should be asked to maintain proper spacing so that crowding of people would be avoided to maximum,” Advisor Khan said.

And in this regard, he asked Div Comm Kashmir to use Public Announcement systems at market places in order to make people aware about the social distancing and following of other health guidelines during shopping in an effort to prevent the spread of the contagious pandemic.