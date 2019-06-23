4 AGH militants killed in Shopian

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, June 23: Four militants of Ansar-ul-Gazwatul Hind (AGH) were killed in a gun battle with the security forces in Daramdora area of Keegam in South Kashmir’s Shopian district today.

Security forces today cordoned off village Panzar in Shopian district of South Kashmir after a credible input about presence of a group of militants hiding in the village. As the security forces were conducting searches of the houses in the village, militants fired upon the search party. The fire was retaliated by the troops leading to an encounter.

Four militants were killed and their bodies were retrieved from the site of encounter. “Incriminating material including arms and ammunition was recovered from the site of encounter. Police has registered a case”, they said. Click here to watch video

They have been identified as Showkat Ahmad Mir of Chandpora Rajpora village in Pulwama district, Azad Ahmad Khanday of Bamnoo Rajpora in district Pulwama, Suhail Ahmad Bhat of Butmurran Keller in district Shopian and Rafee Hassan Mir of Kralcheck Keller in district Shopian.

Police said that Showkat had a long history of militancy records since 2015. “He was initially part of proscribed terror outfit HM. Showkat, as per police records, was wanted by law for his complicity in a series of terror crimes including attack on security establishments and civilian atrocities. Several terror crime cases were registered against him including Case FIR No. 113/2016 of P/S Rajpora pertaining to firing on a guard post at Sheikhard, case FIR No. 02/2017 of P/S Rajpora pertaining to the lobbing of grenade on security forces, case FIR No. 20/2017 of P/S Rajpora pertaining to firing on civilians Bashir Ahmad Dar and Altaf Ahmad at Qasabyar in which Bashir Dar succumbed and Altaf was seriously injured, case FIR No. 21/2017 of P/S Rajpora pertaining to civilian atrocities and case FIR No. 01/2019 of P/S Rajpora pertaining to killing of a policeman Sameer Ahmad”, Police said.

“Showkat Mir was instrumental in the recruitment of Azad Ahmad, Rafi Hassan & Suhail Ahmad, who had recently joined the terrorist fold”, police said.

They added that with the efforts of police and security forces, it was a clean operation. “No collateral damage happened during the encounter”, police said.