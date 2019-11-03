32 flights diverted from Delhi airport Sunday morning due to low visibility caused by pollution: Airport officials

NEW DELHI : Thirty-two flights were diverted from Delhi airport on Sunday morning due to low visibility caused by pollution, airport officials said.

“Total 32 flights have been diverted from Delhi airport on Sunday morning due to bad weather,” they said.

An Air India spokesperson said, “Due to bad weather, flight operations affected since morning 9 am in T3 airport (Delhi). Twelve flights are diverted to Jaipur, Amritsar and Lucknow.”

When asked if it can be said that “bad weather” is actually the pollution, the spokesperson replied in affirmative. (AGENCIES)