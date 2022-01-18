3105 including 83 medics in GMC Srinagar test +ve for COVID in Kashmir

Bank branch, Block office shut after employees’ test positive

Fayaz Bukhari

Srinagar, Jan 18: There has been a spike in the COVID-19 positive cases in Kashmir with 3,105 fresh cases reported in the Valley including 83 medics in Government Medical College Srinagar and its Associated Hospitals taking the number of active cases in Jammu and Kashmir to 21,677.

One person died here today taking the death toll in J&K to 4,575 and 4,651 and fresh COVID cases has pushed the tally of positive cases in J&K to 366,851.

Dr Mohammad Saleem Khan, HoD Community Medicine and Nodal Officer of Government Medical College Srinagar said that 46 doctors, 22 MBBS students and 15 paramedics tested COVID positive in GMC Srinagar and Associated Hospitals today.

He said that the number of medics who tested positive since January this year went up to 546. He said that Omicron seems predominantly circulating but Delta variant could also be affecting people leading to moderate to severe illness and asked people to wear masks and maintain social distance.

In the meantime, around 71 medics including 54 doctors in Health Services Kashmir also tested positive in the first two weeks of this year.

Authorities in Chadoora area of Budgam ordered closure of J&K Bank’s main branch Chadoora for at least three days after five of its staff members tested positive for COVID-19.

The branch has been closed for at least three days after five of its employees tested COVID-19 positive. A mass sampling has been done at the bank branch and all contacts of the affected employees, tested negative.

However, all the primary and secondary contacts of the affected employees have been advised to self-isolate and quarantine themselves.

Authorities closed Block Office Uri today after two employees tested positive for COVID-19.

“In order to check the spread of infection in office, the office of BDO Uri shall remain closed for two days (January 19 and 20),” read an order by BDO Uri.

“Meanwhile all the employees of block Uri are hereby directed to go for COVID-19 test,” the order read, adding, “Furthermore the official work of block shall be carried from home via Online mode for these two days.” The employees have been asked to remain available to public on phone call.

Those who tested positive in Kashmir include 957 from Srinagar, 633 from Baramulla, 411 from Budgam, 96 from Pulwama, 209 from Kupwara, 253 from Anantnag, 139 from Bandipora, 171 from Ganderbal, 215 from Kulgam and 21 Shopian.

As per officials figures, 83,970 positive cases including 887 deaths and 78,377 recoveries are from Srinagar, 29,260 including 292 deaths and 25,861 recoveries are from Baramulla, 26,733 including 24,689 recoveries and 222 deaths are from Budgam, 16,190 including 15,620 recoveries and 195 deaths are from Pulwama, 15,908 including 170 deaths and 14,972 recoveries are from Kupwara, 17,857 including 16,563 recoveries and 211 deaths are from Anantnag, 10,900 cases including 10,125 and 111 deaths are from Bandipora, 11,346 including 10,977 recoveries and 82 deaths are from Ganderbal, 12,247 including 11,500 recoveries and 118 deaths are from Kulgam and 5,678 including 5,561 recoveries and 59 deaths are from Shopian.

The number of cases in Kashmir division has reached 230,089 including 214,245 recoveries and 2,347. deaths.

The number of active cases in Jammu and Kashmir are 21,677 including 13,497 from Kashmir division.

With 899 more recoveries, the tally of total recoveries in Jammu and Kashmir has reached 340,599 which is 92.84 percent of the total cases.