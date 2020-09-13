3 women among 8 more die of Corona in Jammu, one in Ladakh

2 IAS officers including woman Admn Secy test +ve

* 22 Rlys workers, 2 each from Bhawan, Airlines infected

Sanjeev Pargal

JAMMU, Sept 13: Eight more persons including three women today died of Coronavirus in Jammu region while there was no let up in COVID-19 cases with 894 persons testing positive for the virus in the region, 405 in Jammu district alone and 94 in Doda, including two IAS officers, one of them a woman in the rank of Administrative Secretary, 22 employees of two private companies working for the Railways and Highway, five cops from Mendhar police station, two police personnel in the office of SSP Poonch, two Airline staffers, two employees of Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board (SMVDSB) posted at Bhawan, PA of the Deputy Commissioner Kishtwar, six family members from Rajpura and four family members each from Gandhi Nagar and Malpur.

A woman IAS officer working as an Administrative Secretary of a Department today tested positive for COVID-19 on her arrival at Jammu Airport from Srinagar. Last week, another woman IAS officer, who is also in the rank of Administrative Secretary, had tested positive for the virus.

Another IAS officer, who is posted as Deputy Commissioner of a district in Jammu region and was leading COVID management efforts from the front in his district besides being instrumental in evacuation of stranded people, has also tested Corona positive.

A 71-year-old man from Maheshpur UNO Lane in Talab Tillo area of Jammu district died of ailments and COVID positive in the Government Medical College (GMC) Jammu this afternoon while an elderly man from Shastri Nagar, who was admitted in the GMC Jammu since September 9 with co-morbidity and Corona positive succumbed to the virus late last night. Another woman from Bharat Nagar in Talab Tillo died of COVID-19 in the GMC Jammu.

A 32-year-old youth from Dayalachak in Kathua district who was injured in an accident and was under treatment at Dayanand Medical College (DMC) Ludhiana died today. He had tested positive for the virus during treatment, District Magistrate OP Bhagat said.

A 72-year-old woman from near Municipality Office in Kishtwar town, who was brought dead in the District Hospital Kishtwar on September 9 and was symptomatic, tested positive for COVID-19 today in the RTPCR report posthumously. Her last rites have already been performed. Her husband had died few days back of normal illness in the GMC Jammu and she had attended him, Deputy Commissioner Kishtwar Rajinder Singh Tara said.

A woman from Jellana in Kishtwar town who was among 10 persons of a family who had tested Corona positive died today. However, according to CMO Kishtwar Dr Ravinder Manhas, she had turned negative two days before her death. Her cremation was performed today as a normal death.

A 75-year-old woman from Koteranka died of COVID in the GMC Rajouri this morning, according to SSP Chandan Kohli. Another man, a retired Assistant Commissioner Revenue who was in his eighties and a resident of Ward No. 4 Rajouri town also succumbed to the virus early today.

A Lecturer in Government Higher Secondary School, who was a resident of Ustaad Mohalla in the City and wife of retired SP tested negative for COVID-19 after her death in Narayana Hospital though initially she was positive for the virus. She was suffering from lungs problem.

In Rapid Antigen Testing (RAT) in Jammu district today, 51 persons were detected as infected by the virus. However, no Government offices or market specific testing was conducted today in view of Sunday.

A total of 405 Corona positive cases were today reported from Jammu district, 375 of whom were locals and only 30 travelers. A number of paramilitary personnel especially from the CRPF today tested positive for the virus.

Six of a family from Rajpura and four family members each from Gandhi Nagar and Malpur reported positive in Jammu district. Two Airlines staff members from Subash Nagar also tested positive at the Airport.

Twenty two employees of two private companies—Patel and Gamma—working for Railways and National Highway today tested positive for Coronavirus in Ramban district, Chief Medical Officer (CMO) Dr Mohammad Fareed Bhat said. He added that eight civilians from Batote and two from Gool and one jawan each of CRPF and JKP also tested positive in the district.

Poonch district reported 87 new Corona cases today including 38 from Mandi, 24 Haveli, 15 Surankote, 10 Mendhar and 16 travelers, SSP Poonch Ramesh Angral said.

Among the positives were one Sub Inspector and an Orderly posted in the office of SSP Poonch, five constables deployed at Mendhar Police Station, two of them PSOs and driver of the SHO and two officials of Public Works Department (PWD).

Doda district also saw spike in COVID positive cases today with 94 persons infected, majority in the Containment Zones where aggressive drive was undertaken to test the people.

Rajouri district too recorded single day highest 88 Corona positive cases today including 32 from Darhal, 24 Rajouri town, 10 Sunderbani, seven Thanna Mandi, three Nowshera, two Kandi and one Kalakote.

Incharge Police Post Taryath and Bhawani also tested positive in Rajouri district today.

Of 56 COVID positive cases in Udhampur district, five were employees of Agriculture Department and one from Health Department, seven security personnel, nine shopkeepers, four contacts of positive persons and rest travelers.

Reasi district has reported 29 cases positive for pathogen including two officials of the Shrine Board posted at Bhawan, one jawan each of CRPF and police, a Bank employee, six labourers, one service provider and three travelers.

A PA of the Deputy Commissioner Kishtwar and five shopkeepers each of Kuleed and Jellana tested positive today in Kishtwar district. Wife of the DC’s PA, who is a Bank employee, has already tested positive.

Of 48 Corona cases reported in Kathua district today, 31 were tested randomly and include five patients and one Pharmacist from the GMC, a police personnel from the District Police Lines (DPL), six travelers and 11 contacts of positive persons.

Out of 29 positives in Samba district, 28 were locals and only one traveler.

As many as 146 patients were today discharged from various COVID hospitals of Jammu region after testing negative including 90 in Jammu district, 19 Kishtwar, 16 Kathua, 11 Doda, eight Poonch and two in Rajouri district.

As per the official figures, Jammu region now has 17388 Corona cases. Of them, 9298 are active positives while 7939 have been treated and discharged.

The Union Territory of Ladakh today reported one Corona casualty and 51 new cases.

An 83-year-old man from Choglamsar in Leh district died of COVID-19 today taking Leh’s Corona figure to 17 and that of Ladakh to 40 while 23 deaths have been reported from Kargil district.

Of 51 new cases, 21 were reported from Leh and 30 Kargil district. Ladakh now has 3345 Corona cases including 869 active positives as 2436 have been treated.