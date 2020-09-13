Govt sets up Control Room for COVID mgmt in hospitals

The Government today established a Control Room at the Government Medical College (GMC) Jammu for redressal of grievances related to COVID-19 patients admitted in Associates Hospitals of the GMC Jammu and Government Hospital Gandhi Nagar.

The Control Room will be headed by Dr ADS Manhas, Medical Officer, presently on deputation to National Health Mission, also looking after the charge of the post of Epidemiologist, Health Services Department.

Dr Sanjeev Gupta, Medical Officer, presently on deputation to J&K Medical Supplies Corporation Limited and Dr Jatinder Mehta, Medical Officer, on deputation to National Health Mission will assist the Incharge of the Control Room in addition to their own duties, an order issued by Financial Commissioner Health and Medical Education Department Atal Dulloo today said.

The Control Room will function 24×7 and will assist the Principal GMC Jammu and Director Health Services Jammu in augmenting efforts related to overall COVID-19 management.

The Officers deployed in the Control Room will ensure that the grievances related to COVID-19 positive patients admitted in the Associated Hospitals of GMC Jammu and Government Hospital Gandhi Nagar are properly looked into and redressed immediately.

They will coordinate with faculty members of the GMC Jammu and Medical Superintendents of the hospitals for proper management of COVID-19 positive patients admitted in these hospitals.

They will make regular calls to Ward Incharge where COVID-19 patients are admitted to ensure that proper medication and other logistics including food are provided to the patients. They will also make phone calls to the patients to take feedback on treatment and other facilities and share this with treating doctors and Medical Superintendents of the hospitals.

They will ensure that proper record of the roster of faculty members is maintained for their visits to COVID-19 Wards and compliance of the roster is ensured.

The Medical Officers will enquire that the distress calls by the patients or their attendants regarding malfunctioning of the machinery/equipments, oxygen supply etc are attended on priority and required action taken accordingly.

The Government has asked the Chief Engineer Mechanical Engineering Department to ensure availability of a senior mechanical Engineer in the Control Room 24×7 to attend to any technical snag which may arise in the oxygen supply line to COVID-19 patients.

The Incharge will widely publicize telephone numbers of the Control Room, which will remain operational till the pandemic is over.

Dr ADS Manhas has earlier served as the Chief Medical Officer and Medical Superintendent while Dr Jatinder Mehta has wide experience of working in the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) New Delhi. Dr Sanjeev Gupta has earlier also served in the Control Room.